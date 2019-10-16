A Desperate Plea For The Jonas Brothers To ‘Comeback’ For The White Out

Not much has changed, but we’re still burning up for the Jonas Brothers to make yet another return to State College this weekend for the White Out. Fanatics alike all over campus are begging for them to come back to Happy Valley, marking what would be the third family trip this year.

Hopefully, it’ll be only a little bit longer waiting for the brothers, and then we’ll be fine, because after all, we’re a sucker for anything Jonas Brothers-related ever since they made their surprise visit to Champs Downtown last spring.

It's safe to say Champs was Burnin' Up for the Jonas Brothers' final song of the evening.



Thanks for stopping by, fellas. pic.twitter.com/FVJQIJIXI6 — Onward State (@OnwardState) April 6, 2019

We’re ready to dance on top of cars, stumble out of bars (only the Jonas Brothers’ proclaimed favorite bar Champs though, of course) to follow the trio through the dark.

Nick, Kevin, and Joe will be on the west coast this weekend on their tour, which passed through Happy Valley last month. It’s important to note, however, that they happen to have an off day on Saturday while in-between shows in Las Vegas and Los Angeles. So they would certainly have time for a day off in State College. After all, James Franklin invited them to the White Out back in April and leaked text messages showed Joe and Franklin discussing him potentially leading the team out of the tunnel.

James Franklin just took the stage at @ChampsPennState and invited the Jonas Brothers to stand on the sideline for the White Out game.



Yes, this is real life. pic.twitter.com/IW17XyZ1Bi — Onward State (@OnwardState) April 6, 2019

Having a packed tour schedule hasn’t deterred the brothers from making a stop back here whenever possible. Just a few weeks ago, Joe stood on the sidelines for Penn State’s home opener against Idaho hours before performing in Hershey that night.

In all seriousness though, this weekend, with the combination of the White Out game and College GameDay, will bring the biggest crowds State College will see all year. There are plenty of opportunities for the Jonas Brothers to make an appearance whether it be at Nittanyville, as guest pickers for College GameDay, or walking out with the team Saturday evening.

There are a million possibilities regarding how or when the Jonas Brothers could make an appearance this weekend. As long as they come back to us and light up our world like only they can do, we’ll be thrilled.

Nick, Kevin, and Joe: We won’t hesitate for you.

