Six Penn State Wrestling Duals To Be Broadcast Nationally

Nearly half of Penn State wrestling’s duals will be broadcast on national television this season as Cael Sanderson’s program seeks its ninth NCAA title in ten years, the team announced Thursday.

The Nittany Lions’ clashes with Nebraska, Iowa, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Ohio State will all air on the Big Ten Network, while their dual against Rutgers will be featured on ESPNU. The Nebraska, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Ohio State duals will all air in prime time, but the one against Rutgers will start at 5 p.m. on Sunday, January 19. For you optimistic Eagles and Steelers fans out there, that will overlap with both of the NFL’s conference championship games.

Start times for the other, non-nationally-televised duals were announced as well and can be found below with the full schedule.

Duals against Navy, Penn, Illinois, Northwestern, Maryland, and American can be streamed on BTN+. As of now, there’s no way to watch the duals at Arizona State and Lehigh, but keep an eye out for streaming information from Flo in the coming weeks.

Date Opponent Time TV 11/10 vs. Navy 2 p.m. BTN+ 11/17 @ Army West

Point Invite 10 a.m. 11/22 @ Arizona State 9 p.m. 12/6 @ Lehigh 7 p.m. 12/8 vs. Penn 2 p.m. BTN+ 1/10 vs. Illinois 7 p.m. BTN+ 1/12 vs. Northwestern 2 p.m. BTN+ 1/19 vs. Rutgers 5 p.m. ESPNU 1/24 @ Nebraska 7 p.m. BTN 1/31 @ Iowa 9 p.m. BTN 2/2 vs. Maryland 2 pm. BTN+ 2/7 @ Wisconsin 9 p.m. BTN 2/9 @ Minnesota 2 p.m. BTN 2/15 vs. Ohio State 7:30 p.m. BTN 2/23 vs. American 2 p.m. BTN+

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Anthony Colucci Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s managing editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a senior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact emeritus Steve Connelly.

Let History Repeat Itself: A Look Back At The 2017 White Out With the 2019 White Out coming up against Michigan, relive the last time the Wolverines came to Happy Valley during White Out conditions.