Six Penn State Wrestling Duals To Be Broadcast Nationally
Nearly half of Penn State wrestling’s duals will be broadcast on national television this season as Cael Sanderson’s program seeks its ninth NCAA title in ten years, the team announced Thursday.
The Nittany Lions’ clashes with Nebraska, Iowa, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Ohio State will all air on the Big Ten Network, while their dual against Rutgers will be featured on ESPNU. The Nebraska, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Ohio State duals will all air in prime time, but the one against Rutgers will start at 5 p.m. on Sunday, January 19. For you optimistic Eagles and Steelers fans out there, that will overlap with both of the NFL’s conference championship games.
Start times for the other, non-nationally-televised duals were announced as well and can be found below with the full schedule.
Duals against Navy, Penn, Illinois, Northwestern, Maryland, and American can be streamed on BTN+. As of now, there’s no way to watch the duals at Arizona State and Lehigh, but keep an eye out for streaming information from Flo in the coming weeks.
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|TV
|11/10
|vs. Navy
|2 p.m.
|BTN+
|11/17
|@ Army West
Point Invite
|10 a.m.
|11/22
|@ Arizona State
|9 p.m.
|12/6
|@ Lehigh
|7 p.m.
|12/8
|vs. Penn
|2 p.m.
|BTN+
|1/10
|vs. Illinois
|7 p.m.
|BTN+
|1/12
|vs. Northwestern
|2 p.m.
|BTN+
|1/19
|vs. Rutgers
|5 p.m.
|ESPNU
|1/24
|@ Nebraska
|7 p.m.
|BTN
|1/31
|@ Iowa
|9 p.m.
|BTN
|2/2
|vs. Maryland
|2 pm.
|BTN+
|2/7
|@ Wisconsin
|9 p.m.
|BTN
|2/9
|@ Minnesota
|2 p.m.
|BTN
|2/15
|vs. Ohio State
|7:30 p.m.
|BTN
|2/23
|vs. American
|2 p.m.
|BTN+
