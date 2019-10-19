PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

News

Fans Outraged Over Lara Spencer As GameDay Guest Picker, Ali Krieger Snub

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Anthony Colucci
10/19/19 9:55 am

Plenty of fans were disappointed in College GameDay’s selection of Good Morning America host Lara Spencer as the guest picker on this weekend’s broadcast before the Penn State-Michigan game. From criticizing Spencer’s show to wondering who she is to vouching for World Cup champion Ali Krieger, who’s in town for the weekend, fans had plenty to share about their disgust.

Krieger was in attendance at the Penn State women’s soccer game Thursday and spoke on campus Friday night. She had been a frontrunner all week to appear on GameDay as the guest picker before host Maria Taylor announced Spencer on Good Morning America.

Fans were also disappointed with the selection of Keegan-Michael Key as the guest picker on last year’s White Out broadcast — mainly because they felt the James Franklin/Key trope had been exhausted.

Take a look at what fans had to say…

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Anthony Colucci

Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s managing editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a senior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact emeritus Steve Connelly.

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Anthony

Penn State Alum Lara Spencer To Appear As College GameDay Guest Picker

Penn State alumna and Good Morning America host Lara Spencer will be the guest picker on today’s broadcast of College GameDay, Maria Taylor announced Saturday morning.

ESPN’s Chris Fowler On What Makes The Penn State White Out So Special

PSA From Music Man PJ Mullen: Charge Your Phones For ‘Greatest Visual In Beaver Stadium History’

Penn State Alum Lara Spencer To Appear As College GameDay Guest Picker

Penn State alumna and Good Morning America host Lara Spencer will be the guest picker on today’s broadcast of College GameDay, Maria Taylor announced Saturday morning.

The Best Anti-Michigan Sticky Notes

It’s White Out week, and East Halls is back at it again with witty window messages made out of sticky notes.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend