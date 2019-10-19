Fans Outraged Over Lara Spencer As GameDay Guest Picker, Ali Krieger Snub

Plenty of fans were disappointed in College GameDay’s selection of Good Morning America host Lara Spencer as the guest picker on this weekend’s broadcast before the Penn State-Michigan game. From criticizing Spencer’s show to wondering who she is to vouching for World Cup champion Ali Krieger, who’s in town for the weekend, fans had plenty to share about their disgust.

Krieger was in attendance at the Penn State women’s soccer game Thursday and spoke on campus Friday night. She had been a frontrunner all week to appear on GameDay as the guest picker before host Maria Taylor announced Spencer on Good Morning America.

Fans were also disappointed with the selection of Keegan-Michael Key as the guest picker on last year’s White Out broadcast — mainly because they felt the James Franklin/Key trope had been exhausted.

Take a look at what fans had to say…

Are you serious? Ali krieger is on campus. That is a much better choice — brandon ament (@ament20) October 19, 2019

Ali Krieger and Alyssa Naeher just won a World Cup. Who the fuck watches Good Morning America? Fuckin boomers. https://t.co/NsD4n0ysVr — Mookie Kramer & The 8 Balls (@NamelessRanger) October 19, 2019

@AlyssaNaeher would have been so much better — ValEerie Heruska (@ValerieHeruska) October 19, 2019

LaVar and Tamba Hali are on campus. It’s never too late to make a good decision — k anderson (@therealbobka) October 19, 2019

Who is that? — Jay Paciello (@JayPaciello) October 19, 2019

She doesn’t have any PSU in her bio. — E (@Boo_el_prez) October 19, 2019

You literally had a World Cup winner in town! https://t.co/LpyPbB0lqQ — Clay Sauertieg (@ByCSauertieg) October 19, 2019

Bad choice. Should have been Ali Krieger. — Maddog M (@3lioncubs) October 19, 2019

