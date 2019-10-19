Penn State Alum Lara Spencer To Appear As College GameDay Guest Picker
Penn State alumna and Good Morning America host Lara Spencer will be the guest picker on today’s broadcast of College GameDay, host Maria Taylor announced Saturday morning.
This is Spencer’s debut as a guest picker. She will come out during the last hour of the show and appear alongside Lee Corso and friends to make her selections.
Taylor appeared on Good Morning America before GameDay to make the announcement alongside host Rob Marciano. Taylor noted that Spencer will need to keep up with season leader Matthew McConaughey who went 9-2 back in September.
Spencer graduated Penn State in 1991 She was an All-American diver and majored in broadcast journalism. Since graduating, Spencer has gone on to a successful in journalism. She’s been on Good Morning America for the last 20 years in addition to other ventures in television producing. Good Morning America airs on ABC, which is owned by Disney, the same parent company as ESPN.
Spencer was previously the Penn State Homecoming grand marshal in 2014.
Over the summer, she drew criticism for her comments about Prince George of Cambridge taking ballet classes before apologizing on social media and on air.
