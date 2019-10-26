Gameday Coverage: No. 6 Penn State Football vs. Michigan State

No. 6 Penn State football (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) will take on Michigan State (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten) at Spartan Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

James Franklin’s squad is currently one of only three undefeated teams in the Big Ten along with Ohio State and Minnesota. The Nittany Lions are coming off of two of their biggest wins of the season, as they escaped Kinnick Stadium with a victory over Iowa two weeks ago and beat Michigan under White Out conditions last Saturday.

As Penn State turns its focus to a Michigan State team that always plays the Nittany Lions tough, here’s everything you’ll need to known for gameday in East Lansing.

Television

Saturday’s game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. and be broadcast on ABC. Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, and Holly Rowe will be on the call.

Radio

Penn State Sports Network — Steve Jones, Jack Ham, and Matt McGloin

Local: 93.7 FM/1450 AM, Sirius: Ch. 132, XM: Ch. 196

Weather

It’s likely going to be an ugly day in East Lansing. Although temperatures will sit in the low 50s throughout the game, it is expected to be cloudy and there is a 70% chance of rain, according to AccuWeather.

Nittany Lion fans should hope for no weather delay like there was in the infamous 2017 meeting between these two teams, but based on the current zero percent chance of thunderstorms during the day and 20% chance at night, that doesn’t seem likely.

Last Meeting

The last meeting between these two squads was arguably Penn State’s most heartbreaking loss of the 2018 season. Felton Davis beat Amani Oruwariye on a back-shoulder catch that gave the Spartans a 21-17 victory with just 19 seconds remaining over then-No. 8 Penn State.

Penn State’s last trip to Spartan Stadium didn’t go so well, either. The Nittany Lions fell to Michigan State 27-24 on a last-second field goal in a strange game that included a three hour and 22-minute delay for lightning. The Spartans lead the all-time series 17-15-1.

Injuries/Suspensions

The Nittany Lions remain very healthy more than halfway through the season with just a few injuries to consider. Shaka Toney left the game against Michigan with a left knee injury, and his status is unknown for Saturday’s contest. Cam Sullivan-Brown didn’t play against the Wolverines for an unspecified reason, but it’s unknown whether or not he’ll play Saturday.

Offensive lineman Juice Scruggs remains the only known injury absence on the roster, as he was hurt over the summer in a car accident.

Betting Lines

The Nittany Lions are currently favored in this one by five points, according to Oddsshark. The over-under for the contest is set at 43 points.

Penn State failed to cover the nine-point gap against Michigan last week and is currently 4-3 against the spread. The Nittany Lions also failed to cover against Pitt and Purdue, but have done so fairly easily in the rest of their games thus far.

Media Coverage

Onward State will have you covered throughout today’s game. You can find big plays, photos, analysis, and more on our main @OnwardState Twitter account and Facebook page, and we’ll also provide play-by-play commentary from @OnwardStSports on Twitter.

Sports editors Mikey Mandarino (@Mikey_Mandarino) and Will Pegler (@gritdude) will be in the press box while visual editor Matt Sniegowski (@m_sniegowski) and photographer Shannon Soboslay (@shansobo) are set to be on the field.

