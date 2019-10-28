Transfer Portal Round-Up: Week 9

As the ninth week of the college football season passes by, many of Penn State football’s former players took the field for their new teams.

Although not all of them had solid performances on Saturday, Juwan Johnson finally started to break through for Oregon while Jarvis Miller, Brandon Polk, and Mark Allen all shined as well.

Juwan Johnson, Oregon

Juwan Johnson led the team in receiving yards against Washington State in Oregon’s 37-35 home win on Saturday. Johnson had a total of four catches for 64 yards. It was his biggest performance of the season thus far after injuries delayed his start to the season.

The Ducks improve to 7-1 and they are currently undefeated in conference play. The team will go to USC to play a big game against the Trojans this weekend, who only have one loss within the Pac-12.

Zech McPhearson, Texas Tech

Zech McPhearson totaled only four tackles for Texas Tech in the Red Raiders’ 37-34 loss to Kansas on Saturday. In addition to his tackles, he also blocked a kick, although it wasn’t the one that actually set up the Jayhawks’ game-winning field goal.

With seconds remaining, Texas Tech blocked a Kansas field-goal attempt, picked up the ball, and then fumbled during a lateral to set up another field-goal attempt for the Jayhawks.

This is why Kansas just won. Unbelievable mistake by Texas Tech after the blocked kick. Jayhawks kick again and win on 32-yard FG. pic.twitter.com/gI2uYSfanS — Max Olson (@max_olson) October 27, 2019

Texas Tech lost its third game in a row to fall to 3-5. The team will play its next game in two weeks at West Virginia after this week’s bye.

Jarvis Miller, Massachusetts

Jarvis Miller had himself a fairly nice day, recording a total of 10 tackles and a sack. He now has 41 tackles on the season, placing him at third in tackles on the team.

However, UMass still dropped a 56-35 loss to UConn and fell to 1-7 on the season.

Brandon Polk, James Madison

Brandon Polk yet again had a solid performance in James Madison’s 27-10 victory over Towson on Saturday. Polk racked up 121 receiving yards on eight receptions, and even had a 29-yard rush. Polk averaged 15.1 yards per catch — with his longest being a 60-yard touchdown — and has caught a touchdown pass in four consecutive games.

James Madison’s record improves to 8-1 on the season. The Dukes will host a 4-3 New Hampshire team after this week’s bye.

Mark Allen, Duquesne

Mark Allen had 77 rush yards on 13 carries with a touchdown on Saturday against Wagner. In addition, he added three catches on the day for only four yards.

The Dukes won 28-24 to improve to 5-2 on the season. The team will host St. Francis this Saturday — a team with a 4-4 record coming off of an overtime loss to Sacred Heart.

Ayron Monroe, Temple

Ayron Monroe recorded four total tackles for Temple on Saturday against UCF. The Owls, however, suffered a brutal 63-21 loss. Monroe now has a total of 37 tackles on the year.

Temple will travel to USF to play the Bulls next Thursday evening. Both teams have the same conference record, so the winner will earn the higher spot in the American Athletic Conference East.

Temple is currently 5-3 and coming off of back-to-back losses. The Owls will need to execute against South Florida to keep themselves in a position to battle for the East.

Tommy Stevens, Mississippi State

Tommy Stevens did not see any game action on Saturday in the Bulldogs’ 49-30 loss to Texas A&M.

He remains the backup to Garrett Shrader, who has been awarded the starting job the past two weeks. The Bulldogs are currently 3-5 and riding a four-game losing streak. They travel to a struggling Arkansas team on Saturday.

