Onward Stache: Send Us Your Clifford/Zembiec No Shave November Pictures

If you found yourself needing to purchase a fake mustache to complete your Jake Zembiec Halloween costume this week, maybe November can be a month of change for you and you can grow your own Ice God Stache.

This year for No Shave November we want to see your best, Penn State-inspired whiskery looks. We’re welcoming submissions of two kinds: Team Clifford and Team Zembiec. For Team Clifford, we want to see your best attempt at QB1’s scruffy goatee, while for Team Zembiec, we want to see the iciest mustaches out there.

Zembiec and Clifford are only the latest Penn Staters to rock mean facial hair — a trend that runs deep from Edwin Erle Sparks to Brian Milne to Chuck Losey.

To make them and the countless bearded Nittany Lions who have come before them proud, email a clean-shaven picture of yourself to [email protected] and then feel free to check in with updates throughout the month before sending us your finished product in 30 days!

Anthony Colucci Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s managing editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a senior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact emeritus Steve Connelly.

