Onward Stache: Send Us Your Clifford/Zembiec No Shave November Pictures
If you found yourself needing to purchase a fake mustache to complete your Jake Zembiec Halloween costume this week, maybe November can be a month of change for you and you can grow your own Ice God Stache.
This year for No Shave November we want to see your best, Penn State-inspired whiskery looks. We’re welcoming submissions of two kinds: Team Clifford and Team Zembiec. For Team Clifford, we want to see your best attempt at QB1’s scruffy goatee, while for Team Zembiec, we want to see the iciest mustaches out there.
Zembiec and Clifford are only the latest Penn Staters to rock mean facial hair — a trend that runs deep from Edwin Erle Sparks to Brian Milne to Chuck Losey.
To make them and the countless bearded Nittany Lions who have come before them proud, email a clean-shaven picture of yourself to [email protected] and then feel free to check in with updates throughout the month before sending us your finished product in 30 days!
