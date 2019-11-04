Police Investigating Alleged Assault Of Uber Driver

State College Police are asking for help in identifying a suspect, pictured below, in an alleged assault that occurred early Saturday morning on East Calder Way between South Garner Street and Sowers Street.

The individual was dressed in what appears to be some type of Halloween costume involving a tan vest, hat, and pants. He allegedly walked on top of an Uber and caused damage to the vehicle before assaulting the driver when confronted. The incident is said to have happened at around 2:05 a.m. on Saturday, November 2.

Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the State College Police Department at (814) 234-7150, by email or submit an anonymous tip through its website.

About the Author

Anthony Colucci