Penn State Added $2.9 Million To Sandusky Scandal Costs In 2018-19 Fiscal Year

Penn State has paid individuals who were say they were sexually assaulted by former Penn State football assistant coach Jerry Sandusky an additional $100,000 in 2019, according to its annual audit report. The university also payed $2.8 million in charges related to “internal investigation, legal, communications and other related costs.”

Penn State has now paid a total of $113.1 million in settlement costs to individuals who say they were assaulted by Sandusky.

Last year’s report indicated that the university had recognized $7.5 million in costs related to the scandal in the 2017-18 fiscal year, including $4 million in settlement costs and $3.5 million in other costs related to the Sandusky scandal.

The report also indicated that Penn State anticipates additional claims to be filed and costs to be incurred related to the Sandusky scandal in the future.

“Additional claims could be paid in the future but without having knowledge of the number and nature of such claims the University is unable to predict the outcome of these matters or the ultimate legal and financial liability,” the report says.

Sandusky was convicted on 45 counts of child sexual abuse in 2012, and is currently serving 30-60 years in state prison at the the State Correctional Institute at Laurel Highlands. He is scheduled to be resentenced at the Centre County Courthouse November 22 after the Pennsylvania Superior Court found that mandatory minimum penalty guidelines had been improperly applied to his conviction. Sandusky has requested that a federal court review his original trial or release him from prison.

Penn State Police are currently investigating a reported sexual assault at the Lasch Bulding that university officials said was the result of a new allegation of abuse against Sandusky.

