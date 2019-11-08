The Official Penn State vs. Minnesota Drinking Game

This weekend’s matchup between undefeated No. 4 Penn State and undefeated No. 17 Minnesota is one of the top games of week 11 of this season.

The two teams haven’t played each other since their fateful matchup in 2016 when Penn State won at home and changed the trajectory of its program for years to come.

No matter how things go Saturday, one thing’s for certain: There will likely be alcohol involved by football fans across the country. Whether that drinking is in celebration of a win or as a way to cope with the pain of a loss — there will definitely be plenty of it.

Enjoy this drinking game as you watch the Nittany Lions and Golden Gophers duke it out at TCF Bank Stadium.

Start off by just taking a shot. It might barely be noon , but your nerves are probably a wreck — and you deserve it.

, but your nerves are probably a wreck — and you deserve it. Chug your drink anytime ABC’s broadcasters mention Penn State’s program-changing game back in 2016. Nice.

Take a sip anytime the commentators mention the weather in Minnesota. The cold, cruel tundra of the American midwest is an unforgiving mistress.

Finish your drink and crack open a new one if the announcers mention the Nittany Lions cracking the College Football Playoff’s top four for the first time in program history. Take a shot if they mention Ohio State being ranked No. 1.

for the first time in program history. Take a shot if they mention Ohio State being ranked No. 1. Take a sip anytime either teams’ undefeated record is mentioned. Enjoy a nice long chug if the strength of Penn State’s schedule gets mentioned — No. 2 in the country, baby.

Chug your drink if the LSU vs. Alabama game immediately following the Nittany Lions’ performance is mentioned. There’s nothing better than two top four teams facing off against each other.

Take a shot if the announcers talk about Minnesota’s plea to College GameDay . It would’ve been nice to see the GameDay crew again .

. It would’ve been nice to . Go out and buy yourself a bottle of champagne if the Nittany Lions win. That’s 9-0 on the season, but more importantly, 1-0 this week, baby.

If Penn State loses … just, just keep drinking.

As always, enjoy the game and drink responsibly.

