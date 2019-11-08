Three-Star Offensive Lineman Jimmy Christ Commits To Penn State
Penn State football landed another verbal commitment on Friday night when three-star offensive tackle Jimmy Christ made his pledge to James Franklin’s program.
Christ previously committed to the University of Virginia on April 30, but he decommitted from the Cavaliers’ program on Friday afternoon. Head coach James Franklin hinted at a new commitment joining the fold at his weekly coach’s show at Primanti Bros. in downtown State College and said that an announcement was potentially coming on Monday.
That timeline, however, moved along much quicker than expected, and Christ is now the 28th verbal pledge in Penn State’s recruiting class of 2020. He’s one of seven offensive linemen in James Franklin’s current recruiting class, joining a group headlined by Olu Fashanu.
Christ plays his high school ball at Dominion High School in his hometown of Sterling, Virginia. The Dominion Titans are 4-6 this season, and the 6’7″, 285-pounder is a starting tackle for the team.
Before Friday night, Penn State hadn’t secured a verbal commitment since Liam Clifford — the younger brother of starting quarterback Sean Clifford — made his big announcement on October 20. The younger Clifford was one of two players to commit to the program along with fellow lineman Nate Bruce.
You can get a glimpse of what Christ will bring to Happy Valley by checking out his highlight tape here.
