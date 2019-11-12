Three Penn State Recruits To Play In All-American Games

Three members of Penn State’s 2020 recruiting class will get their chance to shine on the big stage in two All-American games before starting their college careers in Happy Valley.

Four-star defensive back Enzo Jennings and four-star linebacker Curtis Jacobs were chosen to play in the Under Armour All-America Game, while four-star wide receiver KeAndre Lambert will participate in the All-American Bowl. Both games will be held during the first week of January.

Jennings, a 6’1,” 185-pound athlete listed as a cornerback on the UA All-America website, was a two-way player in high school and helped his Oak Park, Michigan high school team achieve an 8-2 record in 2019.

From a Penn State alum to a future @PennStateFball star, congrats to @_enzoj on being an Under Armour All-American.



Welcome to Team Savage! pic.twitter.com/HyG7XZsHGf — Miles Sanders (@BoobieMilesXXIV) November 11, 2019

Jennings is the third-best player in Michigan and is the 11th-ranked safety in the country, according to 247Sports. He chose Penn State over notable schools such as Alabama and Auburn.

The 6’2″, 230-pound Jacobs hails from Owings Mills, Maryland and attends McDonogh School. He is the fourth-ranked athlete from Maryland and the sixth-ranked outside linebacker in the country. Jacobs chose Penn State over schools like Florida, Boston College, and Cincinnati.

The Under Armour All-America Game will take place at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on January 2 and will be broadcast on the ESPN family of networks. The game features Pro Football Hall of Famers Ed Reed and Deion Sanders as head coaches.

Lambert — from Norfolk, Virginia — verbally committed to Penn State on October 4, over teams such as Virginia Tech, North Carolina, and Clemson.

The 6’1,” 172-pound wideout is the No. 4 prospect from Virginia and is the 32nd-ranked receiver the country.

The All-American Bowl, previously known as the U.S. Army All-American Bowl, will kick off at noon at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on January 4, and will be broadcast on NBC.

