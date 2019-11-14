PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

THON

Penn State Legend Todd Blackledge To Emcee THON NYC Hope Gala

via Bindelglass Photography
By Anthony Colucci
11/14/19 4:56 am

Former Penn State quarterback and now-ESPN broadcaster Todd Blackledge will emcee the 12th-annual NYC Hope Gala, which benefits THON, on March 21, the event announced Thursday.

The Hope Gala is an annual black-tie-optional dinner founded by the New York City Chapter of the Penn State Alumni Association and supported by its Northern New Jersey Chapter. This year’s event will be held in Gotham Hall.

The Hope Gala has raised more than $1 million since it was first held in 2008. In addition to the event held each spring, the Hope Gala fundraises year-round for Four Diamonds with things like trivia nights, SoulCycle classes, and sports games.

Blackledge is best-known among Penn State fans for leading the Nittany Lions to a national championship in 1982 and compiling a 31-5 record as a starter over three seasons. After getting drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft, Blackledge went on to play professionally as a backup quarterback mainly for a few seasons before retiring and transitioning to broadcasting. He’s filled a variety of gigs with CBS, ABC, and ESPN during the last 25 years.

Blackledge is the latest Penn State football alumnus and former NFL player to be a special guest at the Hope Gala, following in the footsteps of Garry Gilliam and Devon Still. The Leah Still Award for Courage is given each year at the event honor of Still’s daughter who’s beaten cancer.

Tickets for the event start at $295 and can be purchased here.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Anthony Colucci

Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s managing editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a senior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact emeritus Steve Connelly.

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Anthony

13 Candidates To Be Considered For Mayor By State College Borough Council

“It’s impressive so many people are so intensely interested in serving State College as mayor,” Council President Evan Myers said. “The job isn’t easy, so it’s a testament to the civic engagement here.”

Penn State Wrestling’s Newest NCAA Champion Rings Are ICY

New, $4 Million Student Veteran Center To Open November 15

Staff Picks: The Best Flow In Penn State Athletics

With so many amazing flows across Penn State sports, our staff decided to make its case for which Nittany Lion has the best hair.

[Photo Story] THON Celebrates 100 Days ‘Til THON

THON is now less than 100 days away and the organization celebrated the occasion with its annual “100 Days ‘Til THON” event in the HUB Wednesday.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend