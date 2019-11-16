Gameday Coverage: No. 9 Penn State vs. Indiana

No. 9 Penn State football (8-1, 5-1 Big Ten) will return to Beaver Stadium for the first time since the White Out against Indiana (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten) 12 p.m. Saturday.

The Nittany Lions are no longer unbeaten after last weekend’s nail-biter of a loss to Minnesota, while the Hoosiers hold a 7-2 record and are experiencing one of their best seasons in years. Penn State needs a bounce-back victory in the worst way Saturday and Indiana will try to get its first win over a ranked opponent.

Here’s everything you’ll need to know for Saturday’s Big Ten clash.

Television

Saturday’s game will kick off at 12 p.m. and be broadcast on ABC. Jason Benetti, Rod Gilmore, and Quint Kessenich will be on the call.

Radio

Penn State Sports Network — Steve Jones, Jack Ham, and Matt McGloin

Local: 93.7 FM/1450 AM, Sirius: Ch. 132, XM: Ch. 196

Weather

It’s going to be a chilly gameday in Happy Valley, but at least the sun will be out. Temperatures will be in the low-to-mid 30s at kick off and are expected to be there, while it’s expected to be sunny throughout the game. No rain is expected, according to AccuWeather.

Last Meeting

These two teams last met in Bloomington last season. The Nittany Lions beat the Hoosiers 33-28 in a much-needed win after a two-game slide to Ohio State and Michigan State. The last time the two squads met in Beaver Stadium was in 2017 when Penn State won much more convincingly by a score of 45-14. Saquon Barkley returned the opening kick off for a touchdown, had an impressive one-handed catch, and even threw for a score.

Penn State leads the all-time series an impressive 21-1, as Indiana’s only win over the Nittany Lions came in 2013.

Injuries/Suspensions

Despite suiting up against Minnesota, Noah Cain didn’t play a snap against the Gophers as he was only 90% healthy, according to James Franklin. Wide receiver Cam Sullivan-Brown hasn’t played in the Nittany Lions’ past three games due to an unspecified injury, so it’s unknown whether he’ll play Saturday.

Antonio Shelton is expected to return to the defensive line after serving a one-game suspension against Minnesota. Offensive lineman Juice Scruggs remains to be a scratch from the lineup after getting injured in a car accident over the summer.

Betting Lines

Penn State is currently favored to beat the Hoosiers by 14.5 points, according to Oddshark. The over-under is set at 55 points.

The Nittany Lions were favored by 6.5 points against the Gophers last week and obviously failed to cover. They’re now 5-4 against the spread this season. Both offenses are ranked in the top five in the Big Ten in terms of scoring, so expect points this one.

Media Coverage

Onward State will have you covered throughout today’s game. You can find big plays, photos, analysis, and more on our main @OnwardState Twitter account and Facebook page, and we’ll also provide play-by-play commentary from @OnwardStSports on Twitter.

Sports editors Mikey Mandarino (@Mikey_Mandarino) and Will Pegler (@gritdude) will be in the press box while visual editor Matt Sniegowski (@m_sniegowski) and photographer Shannon Soboslay (@shansobo) are set to be on the field.

