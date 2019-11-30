Pat Freiermuth Assists Former Penn State Lacrosse Player With Pregame Proposal

Before Penn State’s game against Rutgers Saturday, tight end Pat Freiermuth helped former lacrosse player John Von Messen propose to his then-girlfriend and now-fiancée Lauren Piotrowski, also a Penn State alum.

Freiermuth greeted Piotrowski on the field during warmups. When she turned away after hugging Freiermuth, Von Messen was down on one knee. After the initial speechless shock of going from hugging a potential first-round draft pick to her boyfriend popping the question, Piotrowski said yes and kissed Von Messen, who then lifted her off the ground.

The whole thing was captured on video by Penn State Athletics reporter Hannah Mears. And to make things even more romantic, Meek Mill and Rick Ross’ “Ima Boss” was playing over the Beaver Stadium speakers.

This is the stuff Nicholas Sparks and John Green didn’t tell you your romantic dreams needed, folks.

SHE SAID YES! – Pat Freiermuth (@pat_fry5) helps former Penn State lacrosse player John Von Messen propose to his girlfriend Lauren Piotrowski! #WeAre pic.twitter.com/xRRYVEDndd — Hannah Mears (@hanmears_) November 30, 2019

Von Messen told Mears he picked Beaver Stadium as the site of his proposal since it’s where they met. Piotrowski told Mears that Freiermuth is her brother’s best friend, which made his role even more special.

Congratulations, John and Lauren!

