‘Penn Saint University’ Filter Available On Snapchat

By Anthony Colucci
11/30/19 10:28 pm

You’ve seen Pen Stat. You’ve seen the University of Penn State. You’ve probably even seen people call Penn State UPenn. But have you ever seen Penn Saint University?

A Snapchat filter was available at Beaver Stadium on Saturday and included a cringeworthy typo where State was misspelled as Saint.

It wasn’t clear where the filter came from or who made it, but keep an eye out for it on Snap stories. After all, anything’s better than this

Anthony Colucci

