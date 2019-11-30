‘Penn Saint University’ Filter Available On Snapchat
You’ve seen Pen Stat. You’ve seen the University of Penn State. You’ve probably even seen people call Penn State UPenn. But have you ever seen Penn Saint University?
A Snapchat filter was available at Beaver Stadium on Saturday and included a cringeworthy typo where State was misspelled as Saint.
It wasn’t clear where the filter came from or who made it, but keep an eye out for it on Snap stories. After all, anything’s better than this…
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Penn State Plays Ugly, Still Beats Rutgers 27-6
Penn State looked flat at times. And lacked excitement. And struggled to get much of anything going during multiple stretches. But somehow, Rutgers managed to do everything just a bit worse.
Pat Freiermuth Returning For Junior Season
Pat Freiermuth will be returning for his junior season, which is an added bonus for an offense who will need all the weapons they can get.
Send this to a friend
Comments