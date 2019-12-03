Detroit Lions Sign Jason Cabinda To Active Roster

Former Penn State football linebacker Jason Cabinda is officially back on an NFL active roster after he was promoted from the Detroit Lions’ practice squad on Tuesday.

The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed LB Jason Cabinda to the active roster from the practice squad.



In addition, the Lions announced that they have signed free agent WR Victor Bolden to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/PSufkLj96W — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 3, 2019

The decision was made after the Lions had an open roster spot due to an injury to former Big Ten standout TJ Hockenson. Cabinda was signed to the practice squad earlier this year after spending last season and the preseason with the Oakland Raiders.

Cabinda was a defensive star during his time with the Nittany Lions, and he’ll definitely bring some juice to a Detroit run defense that’s been pretty abysmal so far this season. The unit ranks 23rd in the NFL by allowing 118 yards per game this season.

He’ll also officially be paired back up with Lions cornerback and college teammate Amani Oruwariye. Both played key roles on the Penn State defense at different points during their collegiate careers. Cabinda was a key cog on Penn State’s defense throughout the team’s 2016 Big Ten title run, and Oruwariye was a starting cornerback for the team two years later.

Cabinda has 10 NFL appearances — including three starts — under his belt during his time with the Oakland Raiders, and he totaled 21 tackles in those games. He could make his Detroit Lions debut when they take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

