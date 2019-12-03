Detroit Lions Sign Jason Cabinda To Active Roster
Former Penn State football linebacker Jason Cabinda is officially back on an NFL active roster after he was promoted from the Detroit Lions’ practice squad on Tuesday.
The decision was made after the Lions had an open roster spot due to an injury to former Big Ten standout TJ Hockenson. Cabinda was signed to the practice squad earlier this year after spending last season and the preseason with the Oakland Raiders.
Cabinda was a defensive star during his time with the Nittany Lions, and he’ll definitely bring some juice to a Detroit run defense that’s been pretty abysmal so far this season. The unit ranks 23rd in the NFL by allowing 118 yards per game this season.
He’ll also officially be paired back up with Lions cornerback and college teammate Amani Oruwariye. Both played key roles on the Penn State defense at different points during their collegiate careers. Cabinda was a key cog on Penn State’s defense throughout the team’s 2016 Big Ten title run, and Oruwariye was a starting cornerback for the team two years later.
Cabinda has 10 NFL appearances — including three starts — under his belt during his time with the Oakland Raiders, and he totaled 21 tackles in those games. He could make his Detroit Lions debut when they take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Penn State Student Airlifted To Altoona After Atherton Street Crash
The student, who sustained “severe blunt force trauma,” had been crossing Atherton from Logan Avenue when a Subaru Forester driven by a 90-year-old State College resident hit them.
Top 10 Penn State Athletics Moments Of The Last Decade
From Sam Ficken’s game-winning field goals to national titles in wrestling, women’s volleyball, and women’s soccer, Penn State’s athletic programs produced plenty of incredible moments throughout the 2010s
Send this to a friend
Comments