Penn State Student Airlifted To Altoona After Atherton Street Crash
A Penn State student needed to be airlifted to UPMC Altoona after they were hit by a car while crossing South Atherton Street Tuesday evening. The crash caused Atherton to be shut down for about two hours during an investigation into the incident.
The student, who sustained “severe blunt force trauma,” had been crossing Atherton from Logan Avenue when a Subaru Forester driven by a 90-year-old State College resident hit them. The pedestrian wasn’t identified, although State College Police noted they were 28 years old and an international student.
Police responded to the scene of the crash at 5:03 p.m., along with Alpha Fire Company and Centre Lifelink.
Police are urging anyone who may have information regarding this incident to contact them at (814) 234-7150, by email or submit an anonymous tip online.
