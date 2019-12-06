Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins To Support THON With Special Cleats, Ticket Sales As Part Of NFL’s ‘My Cause, My Cleats’ Initiative
Former Penn State football tight end Mike Gesicki will join Trace McSorley in raising money #FTK as part of the NFL’s “My Cause, My Cleats” initiative.
Gesicki will wear a beautiful pair of blue and white boots featuring THON’s logo and Four Diamonds’ logo during his team’s home game against the Cincinnati Bengals on December 22.
Although it’s unclear whether or not Gesicki will auction off the cleats at this point, the tight end’s team will donate some of the money raised through ticket sales for its game against the Bengals to THON. You can purchase some of those tickets here.
Tickets are available in sections 305, 129, 121, and 231 of Hard Rock Stadium, and $10 from each ticket sold will be donated to the cause. If the Dolphins sell 150 tickets through this avenue, Gesicki will host a post-game meet-and-greet with fans after his game against Cincinnati.
Fans who can’t go to the Dolphins-Bengals game on December 22 can still purchase tickets and donate them to children and families at the Joe DiMaggio and Nicklaus Children’s Hospitals in the greater Miami area. You can choose to donate your tickets when checking out if you can’t make it to Miami for the game. Ticket prices for this initiative range from $45 to $115.
The NFL allows its players to wear specially-designed cleats to support a charitable cause of their choosing as part of its “My Cause, My Cleats initiative.” In addition to Gesicki and McSorley, Penn Staters like Saquon Barkley, Jesse James, and Carl Nassib have all rocked THON-themed cleats as part of the event in years past.
