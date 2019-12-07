Will Fries To Return To Penn State Football For Senior Season

Penn State football offensive lineman Will Fries will return to the team for his senior season in 2020, the offensive tackle announced on Twitter Saturday afternoon.

“There are some goals that were set for me and this team which have not been achieved yet,” Fries wrote. “We have more to accomplish and higher aspirations to strive toward. I know this team will do it and I want to be part of that success.”

Fries has started at right tackle in all 12 games for the Nittany Lions this year. He played at left tackle in 2018 when Ryan Bates was injured and participated in all 13 games that year.

The Cranford, New Jersey native joins fellow draft-eligible players such as tight end Pat Freiermuth and center Michal Menet in staying with the Nittany Lions another year. Defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos will leave the team for the draft following its bowl game.

