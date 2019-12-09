Coroner: Deaths Of State College Couple Remain Under Investigation

Carbon monoxide poisoning has been ruled out as the cause of death for a couple who died in their State College home on Wednesday, the Centre County Coroner’s Office said on Friday night.

Hal Hallock, 75, and Natalie Hallock, 71, were found by police who went to their West Prospect Avenue home after being notified by family members who were concerned because the couple could not be contacted.

Police said there were no signs of violence or foul play. Autopsies were performed on Friday and Chief Deputy Coroner Judy Pleskonko said in a news release that the deaths remain under investigation. Toxicology results are pending for both.

The Hallocks were well-known for their distinctive purple, pink and gold home and their enthusiastic involvement in the community.

Hal Hallock, a State College High School and Penn State graduate, was a beloved substitute teacher for Centre County school districts. He met and married Natalie after returning to State College upon earning a master’s degree from Arizona State. Both were recognized for their involvement and volunteering with many organizations around the area, including the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts, First Night, and State College Community Theatre.

About the Author

Geoff Rushton (StateCollege.com) Geoff Rushton is managing editor for StateCollege.com. Contact him at [email protected] or find him on Twitter at @geoffrushton.

