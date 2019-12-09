PSU news by
Taco Bell To Give Away ‘Select Number’ Of Cotton Bowl Student Tickets

Shannon Soboslay | Onward State
By Gabe Angieri
12/9/19 6:44 pm

Students will have the opportunity to receive free tickets to sit in the Live Mas Student Section, courtesy of Taco Bell, at the the 2019 Cotton Bowl Classic between Memphis and Penn State.

Penn State athletics said that a select number of individuals will receive a free ticket to the game as part of the Live Mas Student Section promotion, but didn’t specify how many would be given away or who would receive them. A representative from Nittanyville said that this special offer would be available to members of the Student Nittany Lion Club when they log on to buy their season tickets.

If you’re holding your breath that’s because last year when Penn State played in the Citrus Bowl, Taco Bell initially said it was offering free student tickets before rescinding it shortly afterward.

The Cotton Bowl between Memphis and Penn State will take place at noon on December 28 in Arlington at AT&T Stadium. Student tickets go on sale Wednesday, December 11.

Gabe Angieri

Gabe Angieri is a freshman majoring in broadcast journalism.

