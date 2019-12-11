Lamar Stevens’ Consistency The Key In Penn State Hoops’ Upset Over Maryland

Penn State men’s basketball earned its biggest win of the season thus far over No. 4 Maryland at the Bryce Jordan Center Tuesday night when it defeated the Terps 76-69.

The Nittany Lions led for nearly the entire game, with intense pressing and their aggressive style of defense helped them push past the Terrapins in style.

Pat Chambers’ squad forced twenty turnovers on the night while five players finished with double-digit point totals and two — Lamar Stevens and Mike Watkins — finished with double-doubles. Stevens has been the point player for the Nittany Lions’ offense in many games this season, but on Tuesday, Penn State’s other attacking options sprung to life.

“In previous years, it was always a hero who would step up in these games,” Stevens said. “Tonight it was everyone, and I think that’s a sign of a really good team.”

While Stevens clearly had plenty of help on offense, his performance certainly still stood out. The Philadelphia native finished his night with 15 points and 11 rebounds, along with four assists and two blocks. His cool, calm, and experienced demeanor were key in a game that Penn State needed to play perfectly from start to finish.

Stevens shot efficiency was also impressive — he hit five of his 13 field goal attempts, including two of his three three-pointers.

“I just trust everybody on this team,” Stevens said. “This year I really don’t feel like I have to do more than just what’s necessary. I just have to do my job and take the shots when they’re there.”

While 15 points isn’t going to break any career-records for Stevens, he still hit plenty of big shots in key moments for the Nittany Lions. None were bigger than when the senior backed down his defender and hit a fadeaway jumper to give his squad a 71-63 lead over Maryland with just under three minutes remaining. He also hit a total of three free throws as the game drew to a close to officially put the Terps away.

Stevens recognizes that beating high-profile opponents was difficult for the Nittany Lions last season. The Nittany Lions opened conference play with an 0-10 record last season, so Tuesday’s win is a welcomed change for Stevens.

“It’s good for our confidence as a team to beat a talented team like Maryland, that’s ranked top-five in the country,” Stevens said. “This win showed us what level we can play at and how talented we are as a team. I think we’re going to win a lot of basketball games as long as we stick to focusing on one game at a time.”

The Nittany Lions will now turn their focus to an Alabama team that beat them 73-64 last season. For Stevens, he’ll remain focused on being a consistent option on a talented Penn State roster.

“For me, [our depth] allows me to play freely,” Stevens said. “I just have to play my game just like everybody else.”

