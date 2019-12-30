Fantasy Football Champion, Chiefs Fan Donates To THON In Honor Of Mike Gesicki

Mike Gesicki’s end-of-season surge marked a turning point in the second-year tight end’s career and one of the few bright spots for the Miami Dolphins this season. It also boded well for THON — and not just because of his FTK cleats during the #MyCauseMyCleats campaign.

One fantasy football player Andrew Heim won his league in part thanks to Gesicki’s six receptions, 82 yards, and two touchdown last weekend — a clip worth 26.2 points in PPR leagues. The following week, Gesicki scored a game-winning touchdown that helped the Dolphins knock off the New England Patriots. The game cost the Patriots a first-round bye in the NFL Playoffs, which was awarded to Heim’s Kansas City Chiefs, instead.

To express his gratitude for Gesicki, Heim tweeted at him Sunday night, asking what charity he supports, so he could donate to it.

Hey @mikegesicki what charity do you support? You helped me win my fantasy league last week and scored the winning TD to give the @Chiefs the #2 seed today. I’d love to donate — Andrew J Heim (@aheim26) December 30, 2019

Gesicki quickly responded by tagging THON, to which Heim later replied with a message of confirmation from DonorDrive.

Aside from the football team’s involvement during the pep rally, Gesicki has long been linked to THON, dating back to his playing days in Happy Valley. He befriended THON child Landon Knepp in 2017 and the two have remained close ever since, as Knepp’s family highlighted during Family Hour in 2018. Gesicki even made a surprise appearance at THON 2019.

Mike Gesicki made a special appearance to surprise his close friend, THON child Landon Knepp. pic.twitter.com/XdIoKXFqEi — Onward State (@OnwardState) February 17, 2019

Gesicki’s Week 17 performance ended what’s amounted to somewhat of a breakout season for him. After not scoring a touchdown during his first 24 games, Gesicki scored five during the final six weeks of the season.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Anthony Colucci Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s managing editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a senior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact emeritus Steve Connelly.

Penn State Women’s Soccer’s Ali Krieger Marries Fellow USWNT Star Ashlyn Harris Penn State soccer star Ali Krieger and fellow US Women’s National Teammate Ashlyn Harris got married Saturday in Miami