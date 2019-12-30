PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Football

Fantasy Football Champion, Chiefs Fan Donates To THON In Honor Of Mike Gesicki

Alex Bauer | Onward State
By Anthony Colucci
12/30/19 10:23 am

Mike Gesicki’s end-of-season surge marked a turning point in the second-year tight end’s career and one of the few bright spots for the Miami Dolphins this season. It also boded well for THON — and not just because of his FTK cleats during the #MyCauseMyCleats campaign.

One fantasy football player Andrew Heim won his league in part thanks to Gesicki’s six receptions, 82 yards, and two touchdown last weekend — a clip worth 26.2 points in PPR leagues. The following week, Gesicki scored a game-winning touchdown that helped the Dolphins knock off the New England Patriots. The game cost the Patriots a first-round bye in the NFL Playoffs, which was awarded to Heim’s Kansas City Chiefs, instead.

To express his gratitude for Gesicki, Heim tweeted at him Sunday night, asking what charity he supports, so he could donate to it.

Gesicki quickly responded by tagging THON, to which Heim later replied with a message of confirmation from DonorDrive.

Aside from the football team’s involvement during the pep rally, Gesicki has long been linked to THON, dating back to his playing days in Happy Valley. He befriended THON child Landon Knepp in 2017 and the two have remained close ever since, as Knepp’s family highlighted during Family Hour in 2018. Gesicki even made a surprise appearance at THON 2019.

Gesicki’s Week 17 performance ended what’s amounted to somewhat of a breakout season for him. After not scoring a touchdown during his first 24 games, Gesicki scored five during the final six weeks of the season.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Anthony Colucci

Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s managing editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a senior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact emeritus Steve Connelly.

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Anthony

Cotton Bowl Perfect Time For Reminder We All Need About Meaning Of ‘We Are’

After a season’s that’s showcased some of the worst in Penn State football’s fanbase, we could all use a reminder of what we say we stand for when we say “We Are.”

Penn State Hires Minnesota’s Kirk Ciarrocca As Offensive Coordinator

Justin Bieber To Perform At Bryce Jordan Center August 6

Penn State Women’s Soccer’s Ali Krieger Marries Fellow USWNT Star Ashlyn Harris

Penn State soccer star Ali Krieger and fellow US Women’s National Teammate Ashlyn Harris got married Saturday in Miami

Ice God Jake Zembiec Shaves Iconic Mustache

“Just like our season, all good things have to come to an end eventually.”

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend