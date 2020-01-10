PSU news by
Brooklyn Nets To Host THON Game January 10

Courtesy of THON
By Ryan Parsons
1/10/20 10:59 am

Are you still trying to get Friday night plans together? If you live in the greater New York area, the Brooklyn Nets just might have come through for you.

The team announced that $10 of every ticket sold from tonight’s showdown against the Miami Heat will benefit THON. Tipoff at the Barclays Center in New York City is set for 7:30 p.m.

In order to participate in the promotion, tickets need to be purchased through an online fundraising link. Tickets start at $60 for the upper level and go as high as $160 for seats closer to the court.

The Nets join the New Jersey Devils and New York Jets in being the third professional New York-area sports team to host a THON game this year. The Jets previously raised money for THON during their December 22 match-up with the Pittsburgh Steelers, while the Devils did the same during their November 22 showdown with the Detroit Red Wings.

About the Author

Ryan Parsons

Ryan is a Sophmore in DUS from Bucks County, which is juuuust outside of Philly. He's a huge Philly sports fan, back to back to back failed entrepreneur, and he appeared on the Rachel Ray Show at the age of 5. If you want to gain absolutely nothing, you can follow him on twitter @rjparsons9. Any "serious" inquiries or death threats can be sent to [email protected]

