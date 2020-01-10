Brooklyn Nets To Host THON Game January 10

Are you still trying to get Friday night plans together? If you live in the greater New York area, the Brooklyn Nets just might have come through for you.

The team announced that $10 of every ticket sold from tonight’s showdown against the Miami Heat will benefit THON. Tipoff at the Barclays Center in New York City is set for 7:30 p.m.

Looking for something to do tonight? Join us at the Barclays Center at 7:30pm for the THON @BrooklynNets game! $10 of every ticket purchased will be donated to THON. To purchase tickets, visit https://t.co/cqCzRsZxKq pic.twitter.com/Uare49wBhd — Penn State THON (@THON) January 10, 2020

In order to participate in the promotion, tickets need to be purchased through an online fundraising link. Tickets start at $60 for the upper level and go as high as $160 for seats closer to the court.

The Nets join the New Jersey Devils and New York Jets in being the third professional New York-area sports team to host a THON game this year. The Jets previously raised money for THON during their December 22 match-up with the Pittsburgh Steelers, while the Devils did the same during their November 22 showdown with the Detroit Red Wings.

