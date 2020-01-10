Go Go Gadjet Will Perform At THON 2020 After One-Year Hiatus

Beloved cover band Go Go Gadjet will once again perform during the final hours of THON 2020 after not doing so last year.

The local staple had performed during the final hours of 11 consecutive THONs before announcing it wouldn’t put on its show during THON 2019.

Break it down, BJC! @GoGoGadjetBand is back and ready to pump up that energy during the final hours of THON Weekend 2020. pic.twitter.com/1a11wmedUp — Penn State THON (@THON) January 10, 2020

Mary Papandreas, THON 2019’s Entertainment Director, said in a statement that the band was expected to be back for THON 2020, and that became official on Friday evening. Go Go Gadjet typically performed during the final hour of THON before the year’s fundraising total was revealed.

Last year, Go Go Gadjet said “it was time to pass the torch along” when announcing its absence from THON 2019. Instead of performing, the band’s members watched THON’s livestream “from the road.” The Rockets — a band from Philadelphia — replaced Go Go Gadjet at the end of THON last year.

“After eleven years of appearing at this AMAZING event, we feel that we have done our job as performers and that it’s time for others to take the stage and shine,” the band said on Instagram last year. “We are so grateful for all of the memories made, as well as the Four Diamonds families we have connected with. We are honored to have been a part of this movement for so long. We are humbled by your dedication and spirit. We are forever changed by THON.”

Go Go Gadjet and THON have a longstanding relationship that goes far beyond the band’s signature performances. All of the money raised by “Make You Feel Good” — Go Go Gadjet’s debut single — was donated to THON back in 2017.

If you want an idea of just how intense Go Go Gadjet’s THON performances can be, here’s a look back at its cover of “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire at THON 2018, which was ended by an all-time iconic dab.

Never was a cloudy day pic.twitter.com/E8qUv6UFTi — Onward State (@OnwardState) February 18, 2018

We dance in 42!

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Mikey Mandarino Mikey is a senior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. Mikey loves to play golf, but he sucks at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail, death threats, and your vote for the best chicken parm in State College to [email protected]

Penn State Student Dies In Car Accident Nineteen-year-old Caleb McGee, of Clearfield, was killed after his pickup truck collided with the Jersey barrier, veered up an embankment, and hit a tree a little after noon, according to reports.