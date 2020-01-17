THON To Host Second White Out Pep Rally

THON is still more than a month away, but the world’s largest student-run philanthropic event is already calling for White Out conditions for the weekend.

For the second year in a row, THON’s pep rally will be a White Out with the help of the Alumni Association.

Before last year’s pep rally, 12,000 white t-shirts were handed out in the crowd as a surprise. The shirts were courtesy of the Alumni Association and made by all-time great running back Ki-Jana Carter’s marketing firm.

This year, though, you’ll need to buy yours in advance for $15 on the online THON store with all proceeds being FTK. If you want your shirt in time for THON weekend, you’ll need to purchase it by January 26. With students needing the purchase the shirts in advance and bring them to the weekend-long event, which is known for its bright colors and loud outfits, it’s hard to say what this year’s White Out crowd will look like. Last year’s crowd was a stunning sight with the entire arena decked out in white and mirroring Beaver Stadium.

“THON has been part of the Penn State experience for more than 40 years and its impact inspires Penn State alumni,” Alumni Association CEO Paul Clifford said in a release. “The work of THON volunteers and alumni that support this effort swell thy fame of dear old State. The Alumni Association is proud to partner with THON and play a role in the fight to end childhood cancer.”

For the n00bs, THON’s pep rally is when athletes of various teams dance on stage and are judged by a panel of celebrity-Penn Stater judges. Last year, men’s gymnastics earned its third-straight pep rally title with a stunning performance that featured their typical acrobats and just a little Footloose. They’ll be hoping to make it four in a row next month.

The champs are here. pic.twitter.com/KArVpDXwbS — Onward State (@OnwardState) February 17, 2019

We dance in 35!

