The Best Intramural Basketball Team Names 2020

A new season of intramural basketball is upon us, which means that every team has its eyes on the greatest prize in college athletics: the coveted Intramural Champion t-shirt.

Every intramural team captain knows that the first step towards a championship run is picking an awesome team name that the players are motivated to play for. After all, team sports are about the name on the front of the jersey, not the back of it.

That’s why I scouted the IMLeagues website to find the best team names that all you JV all-stars came up with. I originally wanted to rank them, but there were too many good ones. Here’s a list of some of the best. You can decide for yourself which one is your favorite.

Rambunctious Rapscallions (Captain: Madison Eckels)

Ball Handlers (Captain: Catherine McAllister)

Air Yallah (Captain: Onward State’s own Rory Pelella)

DelCYO (Captain: Pat Kilker)

Patrick Chambers (Captain: Christopher Palantino)

Monica Lewinsky’s Dress (Captain: Will Smith (!!))

Daft Dunk (Captain: Alexander Coelho)

Big Mike Fan Club (Captain: Ryan Lai)

Skook Bots (Captain: Jake Baird)

The Good Noodles (Captain: Kyle Flick)

Talkin Bout Practice (Captain: Ryan Mellon)

Run A Shane On Ya (Captain: Gage Maglio)

The Toe Knives (Captain: Reed Hennessy)

Shaqtin’ A Fool All Stars (Captain: Shravan Asthana)

The Scrubs (Captain: Clarence Watson)

Kramdis (Captain: Ryan Levengood)

Here To Have Fun (Captain: Parker Reynolds)

Kareem Cheese (Captain: Michael Lapioli)

Toad and the Toadettes (Captain: Jacob Laudenbach)

Deciding Soon (Captain: Jaret Gold)

Pizza No Sauce (Captain: Brandon Klyce)

Ibaka Flocka Flame (Captain: Christopher Pedone)

Shawty Like A Melo-D (Captain: Isaac Blatt)

We Play Defense (Captain: Dillon Yuhas)

Milk (Captain: William Myers)

Back To The Barnard (Captain: Colin Eddy)

Jared Dudley & Co. (Captain: Paeton Warfel)

Brick Squad (Captain: Simeon McKinley)

Lamar Stevens’ Team (Captain: Lucas Snyder)

Dababies (Captain: Jack Norris)

Pragmatic Elite (Captain: Ryan Battista)

Bust Mode (Captain: James Weaver)

Alley Oopsies (Captain: Cameron Do)

Balut (Captain: Miguel Rocero)

Matt Schaich Revenge Tour (Captain: Aaron Crist)

Canyon Pizza Enthusiasts (Captain: John Berry)

Yeti and the Jets (Captain: Christopher Raqueno)

Air Bud but with people (Captain: Edward Rosensteel)

Transfer Portal (Captain: John Haver)

Dunkin’ On Ya Head (Captain: James Liotta)

El Cuerno De Chivo (Captain: me)

Big Fundamentals Pt. 3 (Captain: Hunter Jones)

Short Queen Anthem (Captain: Sarah Dixon)

Boopity Hoop Hop (Captain: Sophia Pyrz)

pennstatehballers (Captain: Kailey Werkheiser)

About the Author

Anthony Fiset Anthony is a senior *gasp* majoring in Economics and a lifetime Costco Executive Member. If you are an employer, please hire him. Otherwise, direct all complaints to [email protected]