Penn State Golf Cart Featured In Viral Video Of Anti-Trump Protester
You’ve probably seen James Franklin rolling around campus in his golf cart, but one Florida man might have him beat when it comes to tricked-out, blue-and-white four-wheelers. He’s also getting it plenty of exposure.
A video tweeted Sunday showed a man, identified by the Village News as Ed McGinty, arguing with someone over whether Trump is a sexual predator. In the video, McGinty is seen sitting in a golf cart covered in Penn State logos and signs calling President Donald Trump a bigot, a racist, and a compulsive liar. He and the woman recording the video argue over whether Trump is a sexual predator for about two minutes.
According to the Village News, McGinty, who was described as a “well-known anti-Trump protester” allegedly received a threat that the well-being of his family was at stake after he was spotted protesting last week in The Villages, a popular retirement community in Florida.
Shortly after the video was posted, plenty of Penn Staters seemed to react proudly to his public display.
I’m glad someone reposted this. Ed is amazing. Love everything about it. This man speaking up in a Trump state, Penn State Proud & reading a Stable Genius. I Ed. #ImWithEd— RachelHymanRouse (@RachelRouse) February 2, 2020
However, a good amount of the responses to the video of McGinty seemed focused on the perceived irony of someone calling the President a sexual predator while driving a Penn State-branded vehicle, in reference to the Sandusky scandal.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Drake Bell To Perform At The Phyrst March 16
The singer and former Nickelodeon star will perform an acoustic set at the Phyrst in downtown State College Monday, March 16.
Sean Spencer Leaves Huge Void In Fabric Of Penn State Football With NFL Move
Sean Spencer was as authentic as they come in the coaching ranks and Penn State football won’t be the same without him.
Send this to a friend
Comments