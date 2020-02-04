PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

News

Penn State Golf Cart Featured In Viral Video Of Anti-Trump Protester

By Anthony Colucci
2/4/20 4:07 am

You’ve probably seen James Franklin rolling around campus in his golf cart, but one Florida man might have him beat when it comes to tricked-out, blue-and-white four-wheelers. He’s also getting it plenty of exposure.

A video tweeted Sunday showed a man, identified by the Village News as Ed McGinty, arguing with someone over whether Trump is a sexual predator. In the video, McGinty is seen sitting in a golf cart covered in Penn State logos and signs calling President Donald Trump a bigot, a racist, and a compulsive liar. He and the woman recording the video argue over whether Trump is a sexual predator for about two minutes.

According to the Village News, McGinty, who was described as a “well-known anti-Trump protester” allegedly received a threat that the well-being of his family was at stake after he was spotted protesting last week in The Villages, a popular retirement community in Florida.

Shortly after the video was posted, plenty of Penn Staters seemed to react proudly to his public display.

However, a good amount of the responses to the video of McGinty seemed focused on the perceived irony of someone calling the President a sexual predator while driving a Penn State-branded vehicle, in reference to the Sandusky scandal.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Anthony Colucci

Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s managing editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a senior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact emeritus Steve Connelly.

Comments

Get notified about breaking news
Loading notification service...
State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Anthony

Penn State Wrestling Roars Back With 40-3 Win Over Maryland

Coming off a heartbreaking loss to No. 1 Iowa on Friday, No. 2 Penn State wrestling got back to its winning ways on Sunday when the Nittany Lions returned to Rec Hall and beat Maryland 40-3.

Penn State Student Seriously Injured After Falling Off Back Of Moving CATA Bus

Malcolm Gladwell Calls For Penn State To Bring Back Joe Paterno Statue At State Theatre Event

Drake Bell To Perform At The Phyrst March 16

The singer and former Nickelodeon star will perform an acoustic set at the Phyrst in downtown State College Monday, March 16.

Sean Spencer Leaves Huge Void In Fabric Of Penn State Football With NFL Move

Sean Spencer was as authentic as they come in the coaching ranks and Penn State football won’t be the same without him.

©  2008 - 2020 Onward State

Send this to a friend