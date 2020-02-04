Penn State Golf Cart Featured In Viral Video Of Anti-Trump Protester

You’ve probably seen James Franklin rolling around campus in his golf cart, but one Florida man might have him beat when it comes to tricked-out, blue-and-white four-wheelers. He’s also getting it plenty of exposure.

A video tweeted Sunday showed a man, identified by the Village News as Ed McGinty, arguing with someone over whether Trump is a sexual predator. In the video, McGinty is seen sitting in a golf cart covered in Penn State logos and signs calling President Donald Trump a bigot, a racist, and a compulsive liar. He and the woman recording the video argue over whether Trump is a sexual predator for about two minutes.

There are 120,000 people living in The Villages, and three of them are Democrats. Two of them are my parents, and the other one is this guy pic.twitter.com/JUWBOnMYeX — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) February 2, 2020

According to the Village News, McGinty, who was described as a “well-known anti-Trump protester” allegedly received a threat that the well-being of his family was at stake after he was spotted protesting last week in The Villages, a popular retirement community in Florida.

Shortly after the video was posted, plenty of Penn Staters seemed to react proudly to his public display.

I’m glad someone reposted this. Ed is amazing. Love everything about it. This man speaking up in a Trump state, Penn State Proud & reading a Stable Genius. I Ed. #ImWithEd — RachelHymanRouse (@RachelRouse) February 2, 2020

Go Penn State! & who is this man?! Because I need to shake his hand & join forces when it comes to punching this bitch and trump in the nose https://t.co/BpW0U7kwnu — Aquarius Mook ❦ (@Mookjpg_Twtjail) February 3, 2020

An older white gentleman in a penn state golf cart speaking the truth about trump being the absolute worst human… this is the 2020 content I need https://t.co/0MOjB4NRZa — Nikki Fliegelman (@NikkiFliegelman) February 3, 2020

However, a good amount of the responses to the video of McGinty seemed focused on the perceived irony of someone calling the President a sexual predator while driving a Penn State-branded vehicle, in reference to the Sandusky scandal.

Pretty ironic he’s got a trump is a sexual predator mean while he’s in a golf cart covered in Penn State stickers https://t.co/z5JwMpX05b — SWAGnew (@GVLB44) February 3, 2020

Saying all that about trump but in a penn state golf cart very hypocritical https://t.co/w5zuFBffO9 — Matt Coppola (@Matt_Coppola23) February 4, 2020

Why does he have Penn State on his ride? He is ok with Penn State covering up a pedophile but Trump talks smack in the men’s locker room and it problem for him – he looks a bit like Sandusky to me https://t.co/ewlaYFqCSx — Guy Pulliam (@basesloaded18) February 4, 2020

Homie has penn state swag all over his golf cart calling trump a sexual predator lmfao.



Can’t make this shit up. https://t.co/5OvST7eiby — Dominic (@TeflonDom1975) February 2, 2020

