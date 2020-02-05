University-Wide Survey On Diversity, Community, Inclusion Now Open

The Penn State Community survey opened on Monday, February 3 in hopes of assessing participants’ experiences of community, diversity and inclusion.

Students, faculty, and staff from every campus received an email on Monday inviting them to take the survey, which takes about 15 minutes to complete and will be open until February 28. Questions touch on a variety of topics like belonging and community, engagement across differences, institutional support, and cultural competencies.

“Unfortunately, some of the insensitivity, hostility and divisiveness we have seen in this nation and around the globe has at times surfaced in our own community,” University President Eric Barron wrote in an email introducing the survey wrote last week. “We can continue to do better.”

Participants’ individual results will be kept confidential, but survey results will be used to identify areas of importance and opportunities. And as if bettering your university community wasn’t enough, every 100th survey respondent will win an Amazon or Starbucks gift card.

“We are seeking input from every person at Penn State to help identify strengths and areas for growth, advance the University’s values and support a welcoming environment across every campus,” Sonia DeLuca Fernández, associate vice provost in the Office of Educational Equity and project co-chair, said in a release. “We need to hear from students, faculty, staff, and administrators from all campuses to capture a range of experiences, opinions and perspectives.”

About the Author

Anthony Colucci Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s managing editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a senior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact emeritus Steve Connelly.

