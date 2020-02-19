KJ Hamler To Be Featured On ESPN’s ‘Hey, Rookie’

For the third year in a row, a Penn State prospect’s journey to the NFL Draft will be chronicled on ESPN’s “Hey, Rookie, Welcome To The NFL.”

This time around, the cameras will follow star Penn State wide receiver KJ Hamler, among many other prospects, as he prepares for the upcoming draft. The speedy wideout revealed he was filming for the show on his Instagram story Tuesday when he reposted some friends’ shots of him flashing his culinary prowess, weight-lifting skills, and trademark speed.

Each year, “Hey Rookie” focuses on the lives of draft-eligible players and follows them through their pre-draft workouts and the NFL scouting combine before the series culminates with the draft.

Hamler is now the third Penn Stater to be featured on the show in recent history. In 2019, “Hey, Rookie” followed Trace McSorley’s draft journey and chronicled his underdog-like story. The year before, the show followed Saquon Barkley’s wild leadup to the draft, including ping pong matches in James Franklin’s basement and a pit stop at Gator World with Marcus Allen.

According to Hamler’s story, he’ll be featured on “Hey, Rookie” on Tuesday, April 7. Before that, he’ll continue training for the draft with Penn State’s four other combine-bound prospects and take part in the NFL Scouting Combine alongside other receivers on Thursday, February 27.

