Power Ranking The THON 2020 Line Dance Lyrics

Dozens of times throughout THON weekend, Dancer Relations Captains take the stage to perform that year’s Line Dance. Designed as a way to get everyone in the BJC moving, the lyrics in the Line Dance reflect everything that has happened over the past year.

The THON 2020 Line Dance is a banger. With tunes from the JoBros and dance moves from Renegade, this year’s Line Dance is definitely one of the better routines that we’ve seen in recent years.

With that being said, it’s time to power rank the 2020 Line Dance lyrics.

10. Alex Morgan sips her tea

Alex Morgan created one of the hottest memes of the summer with her post-goal celebration as the USWNT was en route to capturing their fourth Women’s World Cup title, so it makes sense that she made an appearance in this year’s Line Dance.

9. CAPS endowment grows again // Look around, you have a friend

Mental health is so important, especially for college students, whose age group tends to struggle the most. It also plays a big part in THON. Dancers and spectators alike can attest to how hard it can be to stay positive at every moment of THON weekend, so this lyric was a nice reminder for us to lean on each other.

8. Old Town Road, all-time bop // Colton jumps the fence, one hop

Could this be a hint of Lil Nas X’s debut at the BJC this weekend? We hope so. Along with this lyric, the rapper’s hit song “Panini” was also included in this year’s Line Dance.

As for Colton, can we all agree that he was the last Bachelor(ette) that didn’t drive us absolutely insane? Sorry, Hannah Brown and Pilot Pete, but your antics on screen these past two seasons have made it a little hard to root for you. At least we have Bachelor Mondays at Champs.

7. Join the Storm of 51 // YouTube cancels everyone

Remember when the Internet was planning to storm Area 51 on September 21? It’s hard to believe that that fever dream happened just this year, but it was a fun reminder.

6. Ok, Boomer just one sec // Can I get a vibe check?

Boomers everywhere will surely take to our Facebook comments over this lyric.

5. JoBros Burnin’ Up downtown // Penn State sports win all around

It seems wrong that the Jonas Brothers haven’t been in Happy Valley since September and that the last time Joe reminded us how much he loves Penn State was in his video shout-out in November.

Always to have @joejonas + the Queen of the North on your side.



Get on @SophieT's level, Nittany Nation. LET'S GO!#WeAre! pic.twitter.com/ObPDksM5uS — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) November 6, 2019

Also, it’s always a perfect time to talk about how great Penn State athletics have been doing lately. Penn State men’s basketball has had their best season since before any Penn State student was born, wrestling is No. 2 in the country, Men’s Lacrosse is ranked No. 1, and Men’s Hockey has been killing it. Maybe we’re just a…sports school?

4. Throw it back with Disney Plus // Baby Yoda, love you must

The arrival of Disney Plus has definitely led to hours of procrastination in many a Penn State student, and Baby Yoda has become a staple in meme culture. I’d let Trace McSorley kill me with a shovel for him.

3. Mamba! Mentality // Kobe leaves his legacy

Out of respect for the legend himself, we needed to put this lyric in the top three. Even if you’re not a basketball fan, everyone felt something when they first learned about the helicopter crash that took the lives of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven other passengers. Bryant was a constant advocate for women’s sport and the epitome of what it was to work hard, and has doubtlessly inspired countless Penn State athletes.

2. Heart of a lion, play it cool // say it with me, B-BALL SCHOOL

There are few things that were more exciting than watching Pat Chambers’ team climb into the top ten this season, even if there was a minor setback with Tuesday night’s loss to Illinois. For the first time in years, the BJC was packed with basketball fans hopefully looking to watch Penn State’s first journey to March Madness since 2011.

1. This is where you’re meant to be.

This line gave us chills. It really encapsulates what it means to be a Penn Stater, and how it feels for a year’s worth of fundraising efforts to come together into one amazing weekend. No matter what THON’s total is this year, Penn State has truly made a different in the lives of so many children and their families, and that’s always something to be proud of.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Katie Moats Katie Moats is a junior majoring in English, and although she says she's from Chicago, she could spit and it would hit Wisconsin. One time she studied abroad for about a minute and decided to get an entire tattoo on her body about it. If you like seeing Penn State-themed retweets and other stupid memes, you can follow her @k_moats24 on Twitter. All email inquiries must be written in the form of a poem and may be sent to [email protected]

THON 2020 Line Dance Lyrics Your THON 2020 line dance lyrics are here.