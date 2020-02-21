[Video] THON 2020 Line Dance: ‘Let’s Get Hype, Let’s Go’

Dancer Relations captains took the stage around 6:15 pm. on Friday for the first line dance of THON 2020. The song summarized everything that happened in the last year — from the Jonas Brothers’ obsession with Penn State to Baby Yoda to yes, “Renegade.”

You can watch the full line dance video here (Video by Aboudi Rai):

If you want to learn the lyrics, you can do so here:

And if you’re confused by any of the lyrics, you can read a full explanation of them here:

Anthony Colucci Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s managing editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a senior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact emeritus Steve Connelly.

