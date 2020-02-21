[Video] THON 2020 Line Dance: ‘Let’s Get Hype, Let’s Go’
Dancer Relations captains took the stage around 6:15 pm. on Friday for the first line dance of THON 2020. The song summarized everything that happened in the last year — from the Jonas Brothers’ obsession with Penn State to Baby Yoda to yes, “Renegade.”
You can watch the full line dance video here (Video by Aboudi Rai):
If you want to learn the lyrics, you can do so here:
And if you’re confused by any of the lyrics, you can read a full explanation of them here:
