‘Where’s My Org’: Your THON 2020 Guide To The BJC Arena
One of the greatest parts about THON is the variety of organizations that take part in the cause. Dozens of organizations fill the BJC year after year for 46 hours in support of Four Diamonds and to find a cure #FTK.
However, with dozens of participating orgs, comes a confusing mess of sections. For your BJC navigation convenience, we’ve compiled a list of each group’s spot, as of 7 p.m. Friday.
101: BBT
102: Club Cheer, Sigma Alpha, Tau Phi Delta
103: Tetra, Foto, Chaarg
104: Alpha Delta Phi, Rugby, Kines, SASA, Club Croquet
105: Alpha Xi Delta, Lambda Chi Alpha, Alpha Kappa Lambda, Monarch, Club Lacrosse
106: Epsilon Sigma Alpha, Alpha Epsilon Pi, Phi Gamma Nu, Altona
107: Delta Gama, Delta Upsilon, Zeta Tau Alpha, Alpha Tau Omega,Chi Phi, Omega Phi Alpha
108: Delta Zeta, Sigma Pi, Volé, Alpha Sigma Phi, Pi Beta Phi, Sigma Epsilon Phi,
109: Fiji, Sigma Kappa, Trilogy, Phi Sigma Kappa
110: Tau Kappa Epsilon, Sigma Sigma Sigma, Delta Chi, Kappa Kappa Gama
111: Delta Phi Epsilon, Pi Kappa Phi, Phi Sigma Rho, Alpha Phi Delta, Schreyer Honors College
112: Alpha Delta Pi, Theta Delta Chi
113: Phi Chi Theta, CSSA
114: EMS Benefitting THON, Club Swim, Dash
115: Pi Kappa Alpha, Kappa Alpha Theta
116: Boulevard, Kappa Delta, Beta Sigma Beta
117: Phi Kappa Theta, Whiplash
118: Sigma Chi, Alpha Phi, PSNK
119: Phi Sigma Sigma, Alpha Gamma Rho
120: Apollo, Kappa Sigma, Sigma Delta Tau, A-7
121: Ohana, Tri-State, Eclipse, Lion Ambassadors, Penn State Alumni Association, Atlas
122: Alpha Omicron Pi, Phi Kappa Psi, Eclipse
123: Gamma Phi Beta, Acacia, Eclipse, Thespians
124: Delta Sigma Pi, Phi Beta Lambda, Alpha Kappa Psi
125: Axis, Phi Kappa Theta, Rêve Dance Company
126: Phi Kappa Sigma, Club Cross Country
127: PLL, Navigators
Was your organization left out or did you change locations? Email Emma Dieter for inclusion. Happy THON everyone!
