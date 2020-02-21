‘Where’s My Org’: Your THON 2020 Guide To The BJC Arena

One of the greatest parts about THON is the variety of organizations that take part in the cause. Dozens of organizations fill the BJC year after year for 46 hours in support of Four Diamonds and to find a cure #FTK.

However, with dozens of participating orgs, comes a confusing mess of sections. For your BJC navigation convenience, we’ve compiled a list of each group’s spot, as of 7 p.m. Friday.

101: BBT

102: Club Cheer, Sigma Alpha, Tau Phi Delta

103: Tetra, Foto, Chaarg

104: Alpha Delta Phi, Rugby, Kines, SASA, Club Croquet

105: Alpha Xi Delta, Lambda Chi Alpha, Alpha Kappa Lambda, Monarch, Club Lacrosse

106: Epsilon Sigma Alpha, Alpha Epsilon Pi, Phi Gamma Nu, Altona

107: Delta Gama, Delta Upsilon, Zeta Tau Alpha, Alpha Tau Omega,Chi Phi, Omega Phi Alpha

108: Delta Zeta, Sigma Pi, Volé, Alpha Sigma Phi, Pi Beta Phi, Sigma Epsilon Phi,

109: Fiji, Sigma Kappa, Trilogy, Phi Sigma Kappa

110: Tau Kappa Epsilon, Sigma Sigma Sigma, Delta Chi, Kappa Kappa Gama

111: Delta Phi Epsilon, Pi Kappa Phi, Phi Sigma Rho, Alpha Phi Delta, Schreyer Honors College

112: Alpha Delta Pi, Theta Delta Chi

113: Phi Chi Theta, CSSA

114: EMS Benefitting THON, Club Swim, Dash

115: Pi Kappa Alpha, Kappa Alpha Theta

116: Boulevard, Kappa Delta, Beta Sigma Beta

117: Phi Kappa Theta, Whiplash

118: Sigma Chi, Alpha Phi, PSNK

119: Phi Sigma Sigma, Alpha Gamma Rho

120: Apollo, Kappa Sigma, Sigma Delta Tau, A-7

121: Ohana, Tri-State, Eclipse, Lion Ambassadors, Penn State Alumni Association, Atlas

122: Alpha Omicron Pi, Phi Kappa Psi, Eclipse

123: Gamma Phi Beta, Acacia, Eclipse, Thespians

124: Delta Sigma Pi, Phi Beta Lambda, Alpha Kappa Psi

125: Axis, Phi Kappa Theta, Rêve Dance Company

126: Phi Kappa Sigma, Club Cross Country

127: PLL, Navigators

Was your organization left out or did you change locations? Email Emma Dieter for inclusion. Happy THON everyone!

