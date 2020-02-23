Your THON 2020 Final Four Line Dances

As THON Weekend winds down and the Final Four approaches, many await annual traditions like Family Hour, Go Go Gadjet’s performance, and the final total reveal. However, one underrated part of the Final Four is a look at the last four line dances, which former Dancer Relations captains return to THON to perform every year.

The line dances are always a great way to look at not how many happens in Penn State in one year, but rather, in a five-year span. I mean, back in 2016, they were singing about the debut of late-drop, Sheetz on Pugh, and the We are sign — all things current students can’t imagine Penn State without.

This is a historic Final Four as this year is the first THON without a performance by Morale captains after committee changed names to Dancer Relations in 2016.

Here’s a look at what to expect this afternoon:

2016

Theme: Believe Beyond Boundaries

Line dance:

Top three lyrics:

Blast off, BJC! // Can you feel that energy? Hover boards, watch your toes! // Quick one question, WHAT ARE THOSE?! We Are sign, take a pic // Snap it with your selfie stick

Nothing will ever compare to “Blast off, BJC!” I was in high school when this line dance debuted, but I’ve come to stan it — in part due to being at the Final Four the last three years to witness it and in part to the many, many performances of it by former Onward State editors Elissa Hill, Steve Connelly, and Gabi Stevenson, who were all freshmen when this banger dropped. You never forget your first.

2017

Theme: Igniting Hope Within

Line dance:

Top three lyrics:

WHY IS EVERYTHING SO LIT? / WHAT WAS THIS YEAR’S BIGGEST HIT?! Smell the roses, bags are packed / Penn State football, guess who’s back? Shake the stands, rock the floor / Hear our little lions roar

Penn State football’s dream season made for more than a few iconic mentions in the 2017 line dance. But the real star of this show was the Mannequin Challenge. Like I said, you never forget your first, so the references to “Ignite! Electrify!” in this year’s line dance will definitely have senior Anthony (not that one) feeling some type of way about his first THON.

2018

Theme: Discovering Tomorrow’s Wonder.

Line dance:

Top three lyrics:

Cardi B makes money moves / Ooh, look what you made me do College GameDay hits Old Main / Nittany Lion hall of fame

T-3. Zena — to the stars / Three class gifts, reaching far

T-3. Eagles fly, Pens win cup / Trust the process, buckle up

2017 may’ve been my first line dance, but 2018 remains the best of my four years. Whether it was about a meme, big news on campus, or major current events, nearly every lyric just hit so hard. Additionally, the transition from “Despacito” to “Bodak Yellow” and THEN to the dance break will never be topped.

2019

Theme: Shape The Moment

Line dance:

Top three lyrics:

Wally Triplett, white and blue / WE ARE! Thanks to you For the Kids, For the Glory / Penn State, let’s tell our story Diamonds up, watch them soar / FTK! Is how we roar

Three words: “Caps! Caps! Caps!”

2020

Theme: Journey Together

Line dance:

Top three lyrics:

Hardwood Lions, play it cool // Say it with me, B-BALL SCHOOL Old Main Tower, what’s the plan? // Did your football ticket scan Mamba! Mentality // Kobe leaves his legacy

The first time I heard this year’s line dance, more than a few lyrics jumped out at me (“Throw it back with Disney Plus // Baby Yoda, love you must” and “Alex Morgan sips her tea” were both elite, but didn’t make the top three in a loaded field). However, for a short time, the verses’ lyrics were my favorite part, as no chorus lyric jumped out at me, and I just couldn’t get into the dance break — maybe it’s because I am old and don’t know Renegade. But as the weekend has worn on, it’s certainly grown on me and become something I look forward to each hour — although I still don’t Renegade.

