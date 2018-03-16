Fictional Versions Of Penn State Places

Penn State is full of iconic landmarks. From Beaver Stadium to Old Main to the JoePa statue the Lion Shrine, they are recognizable almost everywhere. However, some Penn State places on campus and downtown are apparently so famous that Hollywood had to create its own versions of them. Here are a handful of locations that you can find at University Park, and in the fictional realm of TV and movies.

Phyrst — The Prancing Pony (Lord of the Rings)

Uhhhh no offense but did anyone notice The Prancing Pony in Lord of the Rings is literally The Phyrst at Penn State pic.twitter.com/mdrpPlOB54 — Carolyn (@carolynpops) March 4, 2018

A local favorite for twenty-funners at Penn State is apparently also the go-to watering hole for Gandalf and Frodo Baggins. The Prancing Pony from the Lord of the Rings and The Phyrst draw uncanny similarities, from the worn down wooden signs bearing old-timey font right down to the rustic interior. I wonder if Frodo and Gandalf rock out to My Hero Zero, too.

The HUB Steps — High School Musical Cafeteria

They aren’t called the High School Musical steps for nothing. It’s hard to walk through the HUB and not expect a song and dance number to break out on these things every single day. Now that I think about it, the cafeteria from Disney’s High School Musical and our own HUB steps have both seen their fair share of musical performances. If only Zac Efron would bless those steps with his presence. Am I right, ladies?

The Waffle Shop — JJ’s Diner (Parks and Rec)

Leslie Knope once said, “We need to remember what’s important in life: friends, waffles, work. Or waffles, friends, work. Doesn’t matter, but work is third.” There’s little doubt that her favorite place in State College would be the equivalent to Pawnee, Indiana’s JJ’s Diner: The Waffle Shop. Both have the simple, elegantly tacky design features that make Midwest diner’s special. Most importantly, both will satisfy your cravings for good, quality breakfast food.

Pattee Library Humanities Reading Room — Hogwarts Library

You have probably spent long nights during finals week in Pattee Library’s Humanities Reading Room, but did you even know that’s what its name is? Penn Staters refer to this room exclusively as the Harry Potter room, and for good reason. The great open hall sprinkled with green overhead lamps has a magical aura about it — almost as if it was straight out of Hogwarts. It’s not exactly similar to anything depicted in the Harry Potter film series, but it’s close enough for us.

Are there any locations on campus or downtown with fictional doppelgängers that we missed? Let us know in the comments below!