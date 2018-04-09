The Best State College Drunk Food Bracket: The Championship
We’ve made it, folks.
It’s no longer March, but we’ve finally reached the championship round of our bracket to decide the best drunk food in State College. In a word, it’s heated.
A month ago, 32 drunk foods started the tournament, but now only two remain: Bradley’s Cheesesteaks and Gumby’s Pokey Stix.
Bradley’s Cheesesteaks
Everyone loves an underdog. In the glow up of the century, Bradley’s Cheesesteaks crushed late-night favorite Insomnia Cookies to make it to the championship. After all, Bradley’s is even endorsed by Boombox Guy.
Path to the Final:
- 86.4% over Insomnia Cookies
- 95.6% over Are U Hungry
- 78.9% over Sheetz
- 78.6% over Penn Kebab
Gumby’s Pokey Stix
Crowd favorite Pokey Stix unshockingly pulled out a win over Mad Mex burritos, even at a close margin. This one might come down to deliverability — sometimes there’s nothing better than cheesy garlic bread delivered to your door, and sometimes there’s nothing worse than pulling yourself out of bed to answer the door even when there’s cheesy garlic bread on the other side. It’s a vicious cycle.
Path to the Final:
- 58.7% over Mad Mex Burritos
- 80.4% over Wings Over
- 51.3% over Canyon
- 89.2% over Zen Wings and Things
It’s now up to you who wins the figurative crown and bragging rights that come alone with being named State College’s best drunk food.
Vote with your heart, vote with your head, vote however you want. Just vote. May the best drunk food win.
Comments