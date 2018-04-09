PSU news by
The Best State College Drunk Food Bracket: The Championship

Carly Weiss | Onward State
By Elissa Hill
4/9/18 6:23 am

We’ve made it, folks.

It’s no longer March, but we’ve finally reached the championship round of our bracket to decide the best drunk food in State College. In a word, it’s heated.

A month ago, 32 drunk foods started the tournament, but now only two remain: Bradley’s Cheesesteaks and Gumby’s Pokey Stix.

Bradley’s Cheesesteaks

Everyone loves an underdog. In the glow up of the century, Bradley’s Cheesesteaks crushed late-night favorite Insomnia Cookies to make it to the championship. After all, Bradley’s is even endorsed by Boombox Guy.

Path to the Final:

  • 86.4% over Insomnia Cookies
  • 95.6% over Are U Hungry
  • 78.9% over Sheetz
  • 78.6% over Penn Kebab

Gumby’s Pokey Stix

Crowd favorite Pokey Stix unshockingly pulled out a win over Mad Mex burritos, even at a close margin. This one might come down to deliverability — sometimes there’s nothing better than cheesy garlic bread delivered to your door, and sometimes there’s nothing worse than pulling yourself out of bed to answer the door even when there’s cheesy garlic bread on the other side. It’s a vicious cycle.

Path to the Final:

  • 58.7% over Mad Mex Burritos
  • 80.4% over Wings Over
  • 51.3% over Canyon
  • 89.2% over Zen Wings and Things

It’s now up to you who wins the figurative crown and bragging rights that come alone with being named State College’s best drunk food.

Vote with your heart, vote with your head, vote however you want. Just vote. May the best drunk food win.

Celebrating April 9 With Our Favorite 409s

On this momentous April 9, I am celebrating as Julie Andrews would — with a few of my favorite things.

