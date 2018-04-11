Penn State Athletes Who Should Get A Football Tryout

Many talented athletes call themselves Nittany Lions, all skilled enough to be recruited to a Division I university in their respective sports. However, some Penn State athletes in non-football domains also have the potential to contribute on the gridiron.

With spring practices in full swing and Blue-White Weekend right around the corner, we’ve compiled a list of other Nittany Lions we’d like to see strap on the shoulder pads this season.

Laura Freigang

Freigang is a midfielder/forward for Penn State’s women’s soccer team. The junior has an absolute boomstick of a leg, making her a perfect candidate to fill the hole at kicker left by Tyler Davis’ graduation. As this year’s leading goal scorer for the Nittany Lions, she proved she could find the back of the net.

There’s no doubt she could split the uprights, too. Freigang could give redshirt freshman Carson Landis, three-star recruit Jake Pinegar, and preferred walk-on Vlad Hilling a run for their money in an open kicking competition.

Nick Nevills

Nevills holds down the heavyweight spot for Cael Sanderson’s National Championship team, and his 6’3″, 285-pound frame would make him a beast of a defensive tackle on Sean Spencer’s line of Wild Dogs.

He also has two years of experience at d-line. Playing only his sophomore and junior years of high school, Nevills racked up 10.5 sacks and 59 tackles — not too shabby.

Bo Nickal

Another member of Sanderson’s squad and an individual NCAA champion this year, Bo Nickal is DOMINANT. The redshirt junior will put anyone or anything in front of him on their/its back, as he tallied 41 pins in his three seasons at Penn State.

James Franklin’s staff and players have even taken notice of Nickal’s combination of strength, athleticism, and ability to take people to the ground. A brief Twitter interaction where Brent Pry, Jesse Luketa, and Micah Parsons made recruiting pitches to Nickal revealed he played a bit of linebacker while playing for Allen in high school football-rich Texas.

I’m in! Played a little linebacker in high school haha — Bo Nickal (@NoBickal) March 18, 2018

He could easily earn a spot at outside linebacker or fill Marcus Allen’s role as a tackle-making safety. The only problem is he’d need to put on 20 pounds and then lose it in time for wrestling season.

John Harrar

With the recent departure of Mike Gesicki, Penn State’s offense is seeking a tight end who can reach above defensive backs to make easy touchdown grabs. Enter John Harrar. Standing in at 6’9″ (a whole three inches taller than Gesicki), it may actually be impossible for Trace McSorley to miss him with a pass.

Plus, college basketball forwards make natural tight ends. Just ask Jimmy Graham, Tony Gonzalez, Antonio Gates, or one of the many quarterbacks who enjoyed throwing up easy lobs to these guys in the NFL. Harrar started in place of the injured Mike Watkins during the Nittany Lions’ run to the NIT championship, but maybe it’s time to try his luck on the gridiron this season.

Who do you want to see on the football field this year? Let us know in the comments below.