PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Home » Tomfoolery

Penn State Athletes Who Should Get A Football Tryout

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Anthony Fiset
4/11/18 4:03 am

Many talented athletes call themselves Nittany Lions, all skilled enough to be recruited to a Division I university in their respective sports. However, some Penn State athletes in non-football domains also have the potential to contribute on the gridiron.

With spring practices in full swing and Blue-White Weekend right around the corner, we’ve compiled a list of other Nittany Lions we’d like to see strap on the shoulder pads this season.

Laura Freigang

Freigang is a midfielder/forward for Penn State’s women’s soccer team. The junior has an absolute boomstick of a leg, making her a perfect candidate to fill the hole at kicker left by Tyler Davis’ graduation. As this year’s leading goal scorer for the Nittany Lions, she proved she could find the back of the net.

There’s no doubt she could split the uprights, too. Freigang could give redshirt freshman Carson Landis, three-star recruit Jake Pinegar, and preferred walk-on Vlad Hilling a run for their money in an open kicking competition.

Nick Nevills

Nevills holds down the heavyweight spot for Cael Sanderson’s National Championship team, and his 6’3″, 285-pound frame would make him a beast of a defensive tackle on Sean Spencer’s line of Wild Dogs.

He also has two years of experience at d-line. Playing only his sophomore and junior years of high school, Nevills racked up 10.5 sacks and 59 tackles — not too shabby.

Bo Nickal

Another member of Sanderson’s squad and an individual NCAA champion this year, Bo Nickal is DOMINANT. The redshirt junior will put anyone or anything in front of him on their/its back, as he tallied 41 pins in his three seasons at Penn State.

James Franklin’s staff and players have even taken notice of Nickal’s combination of strength, athleticism, and ability to take people to the ground. A brief Twitter interaction where Brent Pry, Jesse Luketa, and Micah Parsons made recruiting pitches to Nickal revealed he played a bit of linebacker while playing for Allen in high school football-rich Texas.

He could easily earn a spot at outside linebacker or fill Marcus Allen’s role as a tackle-making safety. The only problem is he’d need to put on 20 pounds and then lose it in time for wrestling season.

John Harrar

With the recent departure of Mike Gesicki, Penn State’s offense is seeking a tight end who can reach above defensive backs to make easy touchdown grabs. Enter John Harrar. Standing in at 6’9″ (a whole three inches taller than Gesicki), it may actually be impossible for Trace McSorley to miss him with a pass.

Plus, college basketball forwards make natural tight ends. Just ask Jimmy Graham, Tony Gonzalez, Antonio Gates, or one of the many quarterbacks who enjoyed throwing up easy lobs to these guys in the NFL. Harrar started in place of the injured Mike Watkins during the Nittany Lions’ run to the NIT championship, but maybe it’s time to try his luck on the gridiron this season.

Who do you want to see on the football field this year? Let us know in the comments below.

About the Author

Anthony Fiset

Anthony is a sophomore majoring in Economics. He, like many others, is from right outside of Philly, and by right outside of Philly he means Pittsburgh. He is a lifetime Costco Executive Member who enjoys spending quality time on the couch with his dog, Sparkle. You can call him, beep him if you wanna reach him at [email protected], or follow him on Twitter @antnyfst.

Comments

State College Links

Movies
Local theaters and new movies

Apartments
Search local apartments

Classifieds
Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks
New and used vehicles

Hotels
In and around Penn State
More by Anthony

Penn State Earns Arbor Day Foundation’s Tree Campus USA Distinction

Penn State’s conservation and urban forest management efforts have once again earned it recognition from the Arbor Day Foundation.

Black Cat Belly Dance To Host Showcase Headlined By Nada El Masriya

James Franklin Offers Full Scholarship To Saquon Barkley’s Unborn Child

Follow on another platform
Athletics

Student Sections To Duke It Out At All-Sports Museum

Six organizations will compete in the third annual Battle of the Student Sections. Past participants have faced off in basketball, Cards Against Humanity, mini golf, and various other activities.

Penn State History Lessons: From The Icers To Hockey Valley

Penn State Baseball Falls To West Virginia 3-2 In Extra Innings

Nittany Lion Men Take Home Title In Battle Of The Bayou

Lamar Stevens Announces He Will Return For Penn State Hoops

Student Life

NFL Player-Turned-Activist Wade Davis Gives Energetic Lecture On Campus Rape Culture

The lecture featured plenty of interaction with the audience and focused on the ongoing struggle of sexual assault on college campuses.

IFC/Panhel Spring Carnival To Celebrate Greek Unity

Guessing What Honors Theses Are About

A Review Of Inaccuracies In HBO’s ‘Paterno’

A few of “Paterno”‘s inaccuracies jumped off the screen to our staff in the fictional version of Happy Valley.

Penn State History Lessons: From The Icers To Hockey Valley

The club-level Icers were extremely successful as Penn State’s main source of organized hockey, but they also paved the way for the current Division I program to flourish.

James Tierney Maximizes Utility As Economics Lecturer, Entrepreneur, Improv Comic, Twitter Talent

“At the end of the day, I like to do things for myself because I’m an economist and economists are utility maximizing. But I really like to be involved in the lives of students in ways that I feel are valuable.”

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

[Photo Story] Murals Of State College

State College’s artists have blessed students and townies alike with wall art throughout the side streets and alleys.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Send this to a friend