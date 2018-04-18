PSU news by
10 Questions With Movin’ On 2019 Executive Director Phoebe Millspaugh

By Emma Dieter
4/18/18 8:50 am

Penn State’s annual Movin’ On music festival is one of the year’s most anticipated events. Up-and-coming artists take to the IM fields on the last Friday of the spring semester for one last hurrah. It’s the perfect farewell to State College for the summer, or for good, as seniors prepare for the jump into adulting.

But, of course, none of this would be possible without the tireless work of the Movin’ On committee members and its executive board. The group works hard to put together a show that will draw in crowds and entertain the student body for one final blowout.

Phoebe Millspaugh will head the festival next year as the 2019 executive director, so we sat down to talk about her vision for next year’s Movin’ On.

Onward State: As the new Movin’ On Executive Director, what goals do you have for the future of the festival?

Phoebe Millspaugh: My goal, first and foremost, is to build a great team for next year. We were really lucky to have such a talented, passionate, and diverse group of individuals join us this year. I think this is really what made us so successful as an organization this year so far, so I’m looking forward to rebuilding that next year.

OS: Why did you decide to get involved with Movin’ On? 

PM: My dad always shares stories of how he used to book bands in State College when he went here and later opened his own venues in Philly. I guess one could say that because of this I’ve just always been surrounded by a love for music and have been inspired to want to pursue entertainment for my career. So, when I came to Penn State and found out about Movin’ On, I knew I had to get involved.

OS: Do you have any tips for students looking to get involved in the future?

PM: My advice for anyone looking to get involved is to just go for it! Even if you don’t feel as though you have the most experience, Movin’ On provides great opportunities to get started through committee positions and even volunteering for the festival.

OS: What is your favorite part of Movin’ On?

PM: A lot of people don’t realize that planning for Movin’ On is a year-long effort, so to see the final product and everyone having fun is definitely my favorite part.

OS: Are you involved in anything else outside of Movin’ ON?

PM: This year I was on the Photography Committee for THON.

OS: What is your favorite memory from your time at Penn State?

PM: Honestly, my favorite memory each year is attending Movin’ On. I’ve just grown to love the organization and all the great people I have had the opportunity to meet over the years. It’s crazy to think that one organization has had such an impact on me and has even helped me to choose my future career path.

OS: What was your initial reaction when you found out you had been named executive director?

PM: I honestly couldn’t believe it. It was a truly rewarding feeling to be named next year’s executive director, especially after being involved for the past three years.

OS: What has been the most rewarding part of being involved with the festival?

PM: I think the most rewarding part of being involved with Movin’ On is being surrounded by people who are just as passionate about music and entertainment as you are. I’ve met some of my lifelong best friends by being involved with the festival.

OS: What was your first official act as executive director?

PM: My first official act as executive director was actually attending a security meeting with Penn State to discuss initiatives for this year’s festival.

OS: Finally, as is Onward State tradition, if you were a dinosaur, which one would you be and why?

PM: I’d probably be a Triceratops. I’m vegan so I wanted to go with one that was plant-based!

About the Author

Emma Dieter

Emma is a sophomore from the ever popular "right-outside" Philly area studying labor employment relations and PR. She has been a Penn Stater from cradle and will continue to bleed blue and white, 'til grave. She loves trashy romance novels, watching Netflix, and crying over cute videos of dogs. If you ever want to talk more with her about how great she is, or simply have other inquiries, feel free to email her at [email protected]

Comments

Athletics

Penn State Hoops To Host Grad Transfers Blue-White Weekend

Coach Pat Chambers will try to capitalize on the same recruiting success James Franklin has enjoyed during Blue-White Weekend.

Mulhern, Shigo Better Their Own School Records In Action-Packed Track And Field Weekend

Historic Win Propels Penn State Men’s Lacrosse To Believe It Belongs With The Best

Staff Picks: Our Softball/Baseball Walk-Up Songs

Andrew Sturtz Scores First Professional Goal For Belleville Senators

Student Life

Student Organizations Lose University Recognition After Risk Analysis Review

The Penn State Outing Club, Nittany Grotto Caving Club, and the SCUBA Club will no longer be recognized by the university after a Campus Recreation review deemed that the trio of on-campus organizations’ activities posed an unacceptable amount of risk to its student members.

Penn State Student Artists Steel The Show Around Campus

The Types Of Tour Guides You See At Penn State

Saquon Barkley Shows Some Skin On SI Cover

The NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 26, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Barkley is expected to be a top-five pick, and he and his most vehement supporters say there’s no reason he won’t go No. 1 overall.

Student Organizations Lose University Recognition After Risk Analysis Review

ESPN’s ‘Hey Rookie’ Takes Us To The NFL Combine With Saquon Barkley

“The Saquon Barkley Show featuring Bradley Chubb” returns for episode two. This time, it’s all business as Barkley takes on the NFL combine.

The Types Of Tour Guides You See At Penn State

Enthusiastic, edgy, or just plain boring, you might encounter a number of tour guides when you come to visit campus.

