Blue-White 2018 Prop Bets

By Anthony Fiset
4/20/18 4:01 am

Blue-White weekend is finally upon us! Do you feel like you have no one to root for in this matchup of Penn State one vs. Penn State two? Don’t worry! We’ve got you covered with our “official” prop bets for this weekend’s spring game, so you can place some bets and start rooting for some random things to happen.

For those not familiar with prop bets, Onward State founder Even Kalikow broke it down pretty well. “A prop bet is short for proposition bet. Basically, it’s a bet on something not commonly betted upon. For example, lots of people bet on the score of the Super Bowl, but how many people bet on how many times the winning coach will say ‘humbled’ in the post-game press conference? That’s a prop bet.”

Although we might dish it out to you, Onward State’s attorneys have informed me I must disclose that Onward State is NOT A GAMBLING SITE! So don’t slide into our DMs trying to “place some action.”

Prop Bets:

A walk-on scores a touchdown: 12-1

In all fairness, a walk-on is more likely to score in the spring game than any other game. Extra snaps in the Blue-White game may have one lucky walk-on primed for a “Rudy” moment.

James Franklin offers one of the eighth graders from the morning’s all-star game: 8-1

This may be pretty far-fetched, but we already know Franklin likes to get a head start on the recruiting trail. Plus, one of Lavar Arrington’s eighth grade talents is a 6-foot-4, 286-pound lineman with offers from Alabama, Mississippi State, and Ole Miss. Maybe Franklin will want to sway him towards Happy Valley.

James Franklin comes in at quarterback for the White Team to set an example: 23-1

James Franklin is an intense competitor. If the White Team isn’t performing up to par, he may want to strap on the shoulder pads and take care of business himself. I’m not saying it’s likely, but it wouldn’t surprise me if he pulls this page out of Nebraska head coach Scott Frost’s book.

Starters on the Blue Team party too hard Friday night, sleep through the game: 69-1

Without their coach tweeting “We are…completely focused on the White Team, White Team, White Team,” it’s fair to question the Blue Team’s concentration heading into Saturday. Maybe they’ll have a little too much fun Friday night.

Beaver Stadium reaches #107kstrong: 18-1

As much as James Franklin wants it to happen, it seems highly unlikely. Although, anything is possible.

Cinnamane performs at halftime: 100-1

After everyone’s favorite student performer was SNUBBED at this year’s Battle of the Bands, he has to have something big in store for us soon. Could it be a Blue-White halftime performance featuring the Blue Band? Perhaps. Perhaps not. Regardless, if you bet on this and it does happen, you’ll make a lot of money.

“Nice For What” replaces “HUMBLE” as most played song: 2-1

Drake’s most recent single is already a daylong smash-hit, and it’s probably the hottest song out right now. That makes it the heavy favorite to be the most played song at Blue-White…if it can knock off the current king.

It rains at some point during the day even though the weather is supposed to be clear: 5-1

I mean, would you even be surprised?

Seniors in your section get emotional about their last time in Beaver Stadium as a student: 1-1

This one is a lock.

Over/Unders

Underages given: 74.5

Penn State themed leggings: 409.5

Passes caught by Tommy Stevens: 2.5

“HUMBLE” plays: 3.5

Micah Parson’s family and friends: 21.5

Chicken basket fries that end up on the ground (rip): 409.5

About the Author

Anthony Fiset

Anthony is a sophomore majoring in Economics. He, like many others, is from right outside of Philly, and by right outside of Philly he means Pittsburgh. He is a lifetime Costco Executive Member who enjoys spending quality time on the couch with his dog, Sparkle. You can call him, beep him if you wanna reach him at [email protected], or follow him on Twitter @antnyfst.

Miniature Penn State Tailgate Bus Up For Sale, Tailgate Never Has To End

The bus was purchased at a church and designed to carry 22 children. Now it carries about 30 cases of beer.

