Penn State Baseball Routes Lafayette 8-1 In Allentown

The Nittany Lions (9-25) travelled to Allentown, PA to face Lafayette (13-29) at Coca-Cola Park — home of the Phillies’ Double-A affiliate Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs. Penn State desperately needed a win after a three-game skid in last weekend’s series at Michigan. Fortunately, the Nittany Lions’ offense showed up, led by multi-hit performances from Curtis Robison and Conlin Hughes. On the other end, seven Penn State pitchers combined to hold Lafayette to only one run in an 8-1 victory.

How it Happened

Sophomore Eric Mock took the mound for the Nittany Lions in Allentown. Although he only went two innings, the righty pitched well, striking out three and only allowing one hit. After two scoreless innings, the Nittany Lions got on the board first in the top of the third on a sacrifice fly from Jordan Bowersox that scored Kris Kremer.

Penn State added four more runs on three hits in the top of the fifth. A pair of stolen bases, a Conlin Hughes RBI double, and a two-RBI single from Parker Hendershot highlighted the big inning, which brought the lead to 5-0.

Then, in the top of the seventh, the Nittany Lions scored again on a failed pickoff attempt that allowed Jordan Bowersox to score from first. Curtis Robison tacked another run to the offensive total with a solo home run in the top of the eighth to make it 7-0.

Lafayette spoiled the joint shutout from Penn State pitchers when it finally crossed the plate with an RBI double in the bottom of the eighth. The Nittany Lions still weren’t done, as they added one more run on a sacrifice fly by Derek Orndoff in the top of the ninth.

Mason Mellott came in to shut the door for Penn State, as the Nittany Lions routed Lafayette 8-1.

Player Of The Game

Curtis Robison |Freshman | First Baseman

Robison had a productive day at the plate, going two-for-four with two RBIS. The freshman also tallied his second home run of his career with a big fly in the top of the eighth.

What’s Next

The Nittany Lions are back in State College this weekend as they host Northwestern in a three-game Big Ten matchup.