Penn State Trustee Convicts Bill Cosby In Rape Case

Bill Cosby was convicted Thursday, April 26 of drugging and raping Andrea Constand at his Pennsylvania home in 2004. Penn State Trustee Kevin Steele played an integral role in prosecuting Cosby’s case.



Steele is the district attorney for Montgomery County; he’s been vigorously working to see the case through to justice since last July when hearings ended in a mistrial.

“We have made the determination of moving forward, and it lies in the fact that she deserves a verdict in this case and we will push forward to try and get justice done,” Steele said during a press conference after the judge declared a mistrial in July. “We hope that moving forward in this case sends a strong message that victims of these types of crimes can come forward and can be heard on what has happened to them.”

Steele became the Montgomery County District Attorney in 2016 after beating out former DA Republican Bruce Castor Jr.’s re-election bid. He later assumed a seat on the Board of Trustees in July 2017 as immediate past president of the Penn State Alumni Association.

Moments after the guilty verdict was read, Cosby lashed out at Steele calling him an “a**hole” after the prosecution suggested that Cosby should be jailed immediately for fear of him fleeing the country.

Cosby denied having access to an airplane and lashed out at the DA again: “I’m sick of him!”

At age 80, Cosby could end up seeing his final years through the lens of a prison cell. Cosby was convicted on three charges — aggravated indecent assault, penetration with lack of consent, and penetration while unconscious — each of which could land him with up to a 10-year prison sentence.



