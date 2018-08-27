Fueled By Creamery Visit, Hawaii Wins Little League World Series

In case you’ve been living under a rock this past month, the greatest sporting event in human history — The Little League World Series — has been raging on in Williamsport, PA.

The action in State College’s backyard finally concluded on Sunday when the team from Honolulu, Hawaii shut out South Korea in the Little League World Series Final.

Hawaii’s victory comes just two days after the team took advantage of an off day to visit none other than THE Berkey Creamery.

We were excited to have the Hawaii Little League team stop for a visit today. The team, representing the West, hasn't lost a game yet in the Little League World Series. They definitely deserve a day off — and ice cream! Go team! pic.twitter.com/GUomLwMYrk — PSU Berkey Creamery (@psucreamery) August 24, 2018

The youngsters from Honolulu didn’t allow a single run in two games after their visit to the Creamery. Hawaii took down Georgia 3-0 in the U.S. Championship Game on Saturday to earn a trip to Sunday’s final, which it won by the same score.

Obviously, correlation doesn’t necessarily equal causation, but this has to serve as convincing evidence that Creamery ice cream improves on-field performance — at the Little League level, at least.

