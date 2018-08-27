PSU news by
Fueled By Creamery Visit, Hawaii Wins Little League World Series

Berkey Creamery via Twitter
By Anthony Fiset
8/27/18 4:02 am

In case you’ve been living under a rock this past month, the greatest sporting event in human history — The Little League World Series — has been raging on in Williamsport, PA.

The action in State College’s backyard finally concluded on Sunday when the team from Honolulu, Hawaii shut out South Korea in the Little League World Series Final.

Hawaii’s victory comes just two days after the team took advantage of an off day to visit none other than THE Berkey Creamery.

The youngsters from Honolulu didn’t allow a single run in two games after their visit to the Creamery. Hawaii took down Georgia 3-0 in the U.S. Championship Game on Saturday to earn a trip to Sunday’s final, which it won by the same score.

Obviously, correlation doesn’t necessarily equal causation, but this has to serve as convincing evidence that Creamery ice cream improves on-field performance — at the Little League level, at least.

About the Author

Anthony Fiset

Anthony is a junior majoring in Economics. He, like many others, is from right outside of Philly, and by right outside of Philly, he means Pittsburgh. His only source of pride is being a lifetime Costco Executive Member. You can call him, beep him if you wanna reach him at [email protected], or follow him on Twitter @antnyfst.

