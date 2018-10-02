Penn State Homecoming Hosting Chipotle Fundraiser

You can kick off Homecoming Week a few days early by celebrating with burritos and supporting one of Penn State’s longest standing traditions. Homecoming is hosting a fundraiser at the Chipotle on Heister Street today from 5-9 p.m.

All you need to do is either show the cashier this flyer or tell him or her that you’d like to support Homecoming. Thirty-three percent of the proceeds from purchases made by customers supporting the cause will benefit Penn State Homecoming.

“Chipotle is a classic fundraiser and definitely a favorite among students,” Finance Director Kristen Luzell said. “It’s our last fundraiser before Homecoming week, so we appreciate any last-minute support.”

Homecoming Week is only days away. It begins this weekend on October 7 with a concert by indie pop band AJR in Alumni Hall. The week of festivities ends with the 99th Homecoming Football Game, which will be played against Michigan State on October 13. The theme for this year is “Guide State Forward.”

