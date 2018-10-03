Your Guide To The World Of Penn State Facebook

With more than 40,000 students and the largest alumni network in the world, it should come as no surprise that Penn Staters are quite literally everywhere. We’ve come to dominate not only the physical world, but also the world of social media as well — particularly, on popular sites like Facebook.

There are dozens of Facebook groups out there for Penn State students, parents, alumni, and fanatics alike to use for all of their Happy Valley needs. If you’ve ever taken the time to explore these pages, you know what we’re talking about.

It can be overwhelming and intimidating to explore the variety of Facebook groups out there. And that’s why we’ve compiled this guide so that you can make the most out of the various Penn State Facebook groups and find the ones that are right for you.



Penn State (PSU) Housing, Sublets, and Roommates



The name pretty much says it all. If you’re looking for roommates or to sublet an apartment, you’ll want to check out this page. The group should be your immediate go-to for all things off-campus housing related. In addition to the sublets and the roommate requests, the page also contains valuable information on property reviews and parking passes.



State College Online Yard Sale



In the age of digital media, classic yard sales on Sunday mornings have moved to social media platforms instead. Seemingly every suburban town now has a yard sale Facebook group for all of the moms and dads to sell and swap their used belongings. State College is no exception.

In essence, the group provides a virtual way for those in the State College community to buy and sell belongings they might need. It’s an especially great tool to use for anyone moving into an unfurnished house or apartment. Oftentimes, group members sell personal belongings, including furnishings, for cheap prices that make furnishing your new digs much easier.

Plus, an eclectic look is a great way to make your crappy little State College apartment look a little more boho chic.



Penn State Class Groups



Penn State Facebook Class pages are a staple of coming to college. I remember when I first got my acceptance to Penn State, my immediate reaction was to join the Class of 2020 Facebook group. While as a high school senior the page is usually used to form GroupMes and find roommates, once freshman year begins the page is mostly used as a resource for selling football tickets, finding things you lost while you were drunk, and making study groups for random gen eds you don’t even go to anyway.



While there’s no one size fits all description for class Facebook groups, it’s always helpful to make sure you belong to your own. They’ve got something to offer for everyone and will probably come in handy in a random way at least once during your time here.



Penn State Football Tickets For Sale



Penn State football is back, baby. While being good at football once again means more exciting seasons, it also means more expensive tickets.



If you’re trying to buy or sell tickets for visiting friends, or even yourself, the Penn State Football Ticket sale group is a great Facebook group to join. It allows you to negotiate ticket prices for cheaper with fellow Penn Staters looking to pass on their own tickets, which means avoiding the exorbitant prices StubHub forces you into.



Penn State Parents Tailgate

This page might be labeled as being only for Penn State parents, but in reality, it holds a wealth of knowledge for all. This group consists of tips and tricks to make the most out of your tailgating experience. Think of it as a tailgating 101 basics guide — there are recipes, parking spot recommendations, and much more.



Penn State Parents

To be honest, as a student, this page is a bit of a mystery for me. All I can tell you is that this group is a favorite among Penn State parents. It serves as a breeding ground for parents to congregate and discuss all of their Penn State-related student concerns.



Penn State Alumni

While we all know that graduating is a trap, the time eventually does come for us all to leave our little slice of heaven in Happy Valley and head out into the real world. Becoming an alumnus is a fate all Penn Staters must face, so thankfully there’s a Facebook group out there to ease that transition.

The page serves as a platform through which Penn Staters around the world can network and meet up. In its description, the group markets itself as a place for alumni in new cities to discuss football and share their love for Penn State. In short, it’s a place for alumni to relive their glory days and reflect on the current state of the university and surrounding State College area.



Pokémon Go State College

If you thought Pokémon Go’s heyday was back in 2016, you thought wrong. The Pokémon Go State College Facebook group is still alive and well. So if you’re an avid fan, make sure you check out this page. They do it all: create discord, organize raids, and most importantly, play Pokémon Go whenever they get the chance.



Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Emma Dieter Emma is a junior from the ever popular "right-outside" Philly area studying labor employment relations and PR. She's also the Assistant Social Media editor for Onward State. She has been a Penn Stater from cradle and will continue to bleed blue and white, 'til grave. She loves trashy romance novels, watching Netflix, and crying over cute videos of dogs. If you ever want to talk more with her about how great she is, or simply have other inquiries, feel free to email her at [email protected]

Recreating Album Covers At Penn State A good cover for an album makes the music that much better.