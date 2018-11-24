Penn State Fans Crawl Out Of Abyss To Troll Jim Harbaugh

In case you didn’t hear, James Franklin still has more Big Ten championships than Jim Harbaugh.

Penn State fans, who had been shut up for the better part of three weeks since the Nittany Lions’ embarrassing 42-7 loss to Michigan, were quick to jump back on top of Harbaugh following the Wolverines’ loss to Ohio State Saturday afternoon. The 62-39 loss cost Michigan a trip to the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff, and Penn State fans made sure to remind the world of Franklin’s lasting legacy — as if their team hadn’t just been humiliated by Harbaugh earlier this month.

Granted, they may’ve been releasing a bit of pent-up aggression fueled by weeks of hearing about the Wolverines’ Revenge Tour and perhaps, the ultimate troll job by Michigan Stadium’s music man.

Big Ten Championships

James Franklin: 1⃣

Jim Harbaugh:



Victories over Ohio State

James Franklin: 1⃣

Jim Harbaugh:



Allowed 60+ points against Ohio State

Jim Harbaugh: 1⃣

James Franklin: — len damico (@lendamico) November 24, 2018

Big Ten East Division championships:



James Franklin – 1

Jim Harbaugh – 0



Big Ten championships



James Franklin – 1

Jim Harbaugh – 0



Still. — Kevin McGuire (@krmcguire) November 24, 2018

James Franklin has how many more big ten championships than Jim Harbaugh? pic.twitter.com/E3nnLb6yeG — sloppy joe (@norge1016) November 24, 2018

Regardless of what happens:



Big 10 Titles:



James Franklin 1

Jim Harbaugh (Still) 0 and night not get there anytime soon. — Muggsy Nycz (@MuggsyNycz) November 24, 2018

TFW you still have more Big Ten Championships than Jim Harbaugh pic.twitter.com/eqpusnXPdZ — Marty (@msj41817) November 24, 2018

Still, other fans around the country are at least self-aware of Franklin’s own issues as a coach and that his conference title likely came in spite of him, rather than because of him. After all, he’s 1-3 against Harbaugh and has never beat a ranked team on the road.

But maybe that makes the fact that Harbaugh still has yet to even win the division even worse.

James Franklin doesn’t even coach and has more wins over Ohio Sate and more Big Ten championships than Jim Harbaugh @UMichFootball — Bryce King (@Bryce_King8) November 24, 2018

James Franklin, who's meant to be a worse coach than Harbaugh, has won a B1G Championship. https://t.co/8cyy5QrGnZ — Alex Haddon Ferguson (@SECblog) November 24, 2018

Harbaugh might be worse in big time games than Franklin. — Johnathon Ekersin (@_jondabomb_) November 24, 2018

““We’re a good football team, not an elite football team” -James Franklin” -Jim Harbaugh @UMichFootball #MICHvsOSU — Brandon Taleisnik (@Btalezz) November 24, 2018

