Penn State Fans Crawl Out Of Abyss To Troll Jim Harbaugh

By Anthony Colucci
11/24/18 5:13 pm

In case you didn’t hear, James Franklin still has more Big Ten championships than Jim Harbaugh.

Penn State fans, who had been shut up for the better part of three weeks since the Nittany Lions’ embarrassing 42-7 loss to Michigan, were quick to jump back on top of Harbaugh following the Wolverines’ loss to Ohio State Saturday afternoon. The 62-39 loss cost Michigan a trip to the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff, and Penn State fans made sure to remind the world of Franklin’s lasting legacy — as if their team hadn’t just been humiliated by Harbaugh earlier this month.

Granted, they may’ve been releasing a bit of pent-up aggression fueled by weeks of hearing about the Wolverines’ Revenge Tour and perhaps, the ultimate troll job by Michigan Stadium’s music man.

Still, other fans around the country are at least self-aware of Franklin’s own issues as a coach and that his conference title likely came in spite of him, rather than because of him. After all, he’s 1-3 against Harbaugh and has never beat a ranked team on the road.

But maybe that makes the fact that Harbaugh still has yet to even win the division even worse.

Anthony Colucci

Anthony Colucci is Onward State's Social Media Manager, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a junior majoring in psychology and public relations.

