PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

News

Penn State Hospitality Management Students To Host Pineapple Gala Benefiting THON

Alex Bauer | Onward State
By Emma Dieter
11/28/18 4:03 am

Students from Penn State’s School of Hospitality Management will host their third annual Pineapple Gala from 7-10 p.m. Thursday, December 6 at the Founders Room in the Bryce Jordan Center.

The purpose of the event is to raise funds for the School of Hospitality Management’s THON organization in the fight against childhood cancer.

While the event helps to support the school’s THON commitments, it’s organized by students in its meetings and events club. Members of the club plan and execute the event independently, utilizing a zero-based budget.

The event is meant as a way to raise money for THON, but it serves a dual purpose for the students involved in its planning.

“[Meetings and Events Club provides] aspiring event planners an opportunity to see the event planning process through, providing hands-on experience that is vital to our professional development,” said Haley Schneider, the club’s president.

Though the Gala is still in its infancy, it’s done a lot of good in the way of raising funds. In fact, the two previous galas raised a combined total of more than $4,000 for the School of Hospitality Management THON organization.

Attendees can partake in a variety of activities, including a photo booth, DJ, and a live-art exhibition. There’ll even be some hors d’oeuvres for attendees to munch on while they explore the gala.

Those interested in attending can purchase tickets in advance in the Mateer Building lobby from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. November 26-30 and December 3-5. Tickets are $40 for one or $70 for a pair, and attire is formal.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Emma Dieter

Emma is a junior from the ever popular "right-outside" Philly area studying labor employment relations and PR. She's also the Assistant Social Media editor for Onward State. She has been a Penn Stater from cradle and will continue to bleed blue and white, 'til grave. She loves trashy romance novels, watching Netflix, and crying over cute videos of dogs. If you ever want to talk more with her about how great she is, or simply have other inquiries, feel free to email her at [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Movies Local theaters and new movies

Apartments Search local apartments

Classifieds Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks New and used vehicles

Hotels In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Emma

‘Let It Go’ With Harmony’s Performance Of Disney’s ‘Frozen’

Harmony will take the Schwab Auditorium stage this weekend to perform its rendition of the Disney classic “Frozen.”

How Old Main’s Century-Old Clock Keeps Ticking

Former NSA Director To Visit Penn State For Cybersecurity Talk

Penn State Announces Bowl Game Ticket Sales Info

The athletic department says fans who want to guarantee a seat with other Penn Staters are encouraged to purchase through the Penn State Athletics Ticket Office.

Saquon Barkley Unveils Special Footwear For ‘My Cause, My Cleats’ On Good Morning America

Barkley will help raise awareness and money for 22q, a rare genetic disease his niece, Amirah, was diagnosed with.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend