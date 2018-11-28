Penn State Hospitality Management Students To Host Pineapple Gala Benefiting THON
Students from Penn State’s School of Hospitality Management will host their third annual Pineapple Gala from 7-10 p.m. Thursday, December 6 at the Founders Room in the Bryce Jordan Center.
The purpose of the event is to raise funds for the School of Hospitality Management’s THON organization in the fight against childhood cancer.
While the event helps to support the school’s THON commitments, it’s organized by students in its meetings and events club. Members of the club plan and execute the event independently, utilizing a zero-based budget.
The event is meant as a way to raise money for THON, but it serves a dual purpose for the students involved in its planning.
“[Meetings and Events Club provides] aspiring event planners an opportunity to see the event planning process through, providing hands-on experience that is vital to our professional development,” said Haley Schneider, the club’s president.
Though the Gala is still in its infancy, it’s done a lot of good in the way of raising funds. In fact, the two previous galas raised a combined total of more than $4,000 for the School of Hospitality Management THON organization.
Attendees can partake in a variety of activities, including a photo booth, DJ, and a live-art exhibition. There’ll even be some
Those interested in attending can purchase tickets in advance in the
