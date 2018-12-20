Penn State’s Remaining Targets For The February Signing Period

Penn State’s 2019 class reached 18 signees during Wednesday’s signing period, but that number is expected to grow by February. With the recent additions of Noah Cain and Adisa Isaac, the Nittany Lions’ class reached No. 10 overall and currently has the fourth best average rating per player, according to 247 Sports. Penn State currently the only school in the top-ten with less than 20 commits.

Although Penn State sits in a great position, there are a few other major targets who will announce and sign during the February signing period. Here are the top remaining targets to finish off the 2019 class:

Jared Harrison-Hunte, defensive tackle

Harrison-Hunte delayed his decision after receiving offers from Michigan and Alabama in December. Penn State is still considered the favorite, but he also used official visits to Ohio State, Miami (FL), and Arizona State. The three-star prospect from New York recently made the full-time switch from basketball to football, and his raw potential has many schools pushing to earn his signature.

D’Von Ellies, defensive tackle

The four-star recruit from McDonogh School in Maryland is expected to announce his decision January 19 at the Polynesian Bowl. It appears Ellies has narrowed his options down to Penn State and Southern California, with the Nittany Lions holding the lead. Ellies played with current freshman P.J. Mustipher in high school, and a reunion among Sean Spencer’s Wild Dogs seems likely.

Doug Nester, offensive tackle (Ohio State commit)

Nester has been committed to Ohio State for quit some time, but began shopping around when rumors of Urban Meyer’s departure started to surface. The four-star and top-100 overall player was expected to enroll early for the Buckeyes, but decided he would delay his decision and take January visits. Nester visited Penn State last weekend and is expected to return for an official visit in the coming weeks.

Smith Vilbert, defensive end

Vilbert officially visited Penn State the weekend of December 7 and reportedly considered signing early with the Nittany Lions. However, because of his late burst onto the recruiting scene, he decided to wait and consider other schools. The three-star from New Jersey is expected to make a visit to Florida in January, but Penn State remains the strong favorite.

Dawand Jones, offensive tackle

Penn State joined the long list of programs to extend Jones an offer recently — the 6’8″ 360 lb. offensive tackle blew up after his senior film was released. James Franklin will need to go to battle to get him on campus, but it appears the Nittany Lions will make a run at the Indiana native.

Although these seem to be the most likely names to appear on Penn State’s roster next fall, don’t be surprised if a new wide receiver offer or two goes out. With the loss of Emery Simmons and Cornelius Johnson headed to Michigan, Franklin will need to extend a new 2019 offer to score a second receiver commit in the class.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Brian Bachman Brian Bachman is a freshman in the school of communications and a contributor at Onward State. He is from northern Virginia but fell in love with Penn State a few years ago and knew after his first visit he wanted to come here. If you are a fan of the SUPER BOWL 52 CHAMPION PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (!!!) or sports in general, follow him on twitter @brianbachman_. Email is [email protected]

Penn State Football Locks Up 18 Recruits On National Signing Day Penn State’s recruiting class was highlighted by five-star linebacker Brandon Smith and two of the nation’s top 10 prospects at both quarterback and running back.