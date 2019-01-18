Penn State Berks Hosting Polar Plunge For The Kids

Imagine the Ice Bucket Challenge — but bigger, colder, and For The Kids.

Penn State Berks Benefitting THON will host a Polar Plunge on Saturday, January 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participants will brave the cold and jump into Blue Marsh Lake in Leesport, with all the funds raised going to THON.

Registration costs $25 and includes a free t-shirt — although you should probably bring some warmer clothes for after you get out of the water. Temperatures in the lake have hovered around 40 degrees this month.

Berks is consistently among the top three Commonwealth campuses in THON totals. Last year, Berks led all Commonwealth campuses with $71,140.95 raised.

Any questions should be directed to Berks THON special events executive Faryn Wright by email at [email protected] or by phone at 610-334-0668. For those strong-willed enough to endure the bone-numbing, arctic temperatures, you can brag about it on social media, using #berks77, Berks’ official THON hashtag.

We dance in 28!

About the Author

Anthony Colucci Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s news editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a junior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact Steve Connelly.

