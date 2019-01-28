Alumni, We Want To Hear Your Worst Snow Experiences At Penn State

According to the university’s records, the first recorded cancellation due to snow at Penn State was in 2007 — 152 years after the university was founded. Penn State spokeswoman Lisa Powers alleges there were, in fact, cancellations prior to this, but they were not tracked like they are today.

However, according to all of the comments from alumni on social media every time Penn State cancels classes, Penn State never cancelled classes and wouldn’t do so even if the abominable snowman himself was terrorizing University Park back in their day.

Obviously, these conflicting reports are no good, so here’s where you can help! We want to know if classes were ever actually cancelled during your time at Penn State. And if not, which seems to be the case based on the aforementioned social media comments, we want to hear about the worst conditions you have ever faced to make it to class.

Fill out the form below to share your worst winter weather experiences from your time at Penn State:

Loading…

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Anthony Fiset Anthony is a junior majoring in Economics. He, like many others, is from right outside of Philly, and by right outside of Philly, he means Pittsburgh. His only source of pride is being a lifetime Costco Executive Member. You can call him, beep him if you wanna reach him at [email protected], or follow him on Twitter @antnyfst.

h: Power Ranking Penn State Hoops’ Recent Flaming Bus Moments Getting off to an 0-9 start in Big Ten play, there’s only one thing Penn State fans have left to say: h.