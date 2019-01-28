PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Student Life

Alumni, We Want To Hear Your Worst Snow Experiences At Penn State

Jack Lukow | Onward State
By Anthony Fiset
1/28/19 4:10 am

According to the university’s records, the first recorded cancellation due to snow at Penn State was in 2007 — 152 years after the university was founded. Penn State spokeswoman Lisa Powers alleges there were, in fact, cancellations prior to this, but they were not tracked like they are today.

However, according to all of the comments from alumni on social media every time Penn State cancels classes, Penn State never cancelled classes and wouldn’t do so even if the abominable snowman himself was terrorizing University Park back in their day.

Obviously, these conflicting reports are no good, so here’s where you can help! We want to know if classes were ever actually cancelled during your time at Penn State. And if not, which seems to be the case based on the aforementioned social media comments, we want to hear about the worst conditions you have ever faced to make it to class.

Fill out the form below to share your worst winter weather experiences from your time at Penn State:

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Anthony Fiset

Anthony is a junior majoring in Economics. He, like many others, is from right outside of Philly, and by right outside of Philly, he means Pittsburgh. His only source of pride is being a lifetime Costco Executive Member. You can call him, beep him if you wanna reach him at [email protected], or follow him on Twitter @antnyfst.

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Anthony

ALS Advocate And Former Penn State LB Tim Shaw Writes Emotional Letter To Younger Self

“I am only 34 years old, but it’s difficult for me to speak. It’s also a blessing because it makes every word I say more purposeful.”

Lamont Wade Retweets Haters After Entering Transfer Portal

Power Ranking Penn State’s Museums

h: Power Ranking Penn State Hoops’ Recent Flaming Bus Moments

Getting off to an 0-9 start in Big Ten play, there’s only one thing Penn State fans have left to say: h.

Police: Four Dead After Shootings At P.J. Harrigan’s, Tussey Lane Residence

Chief John Gardner announced that 19-year old Steven Beachy was pronounced dead at the hospital on Friday afternoon.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend